The following is the most beautiful and touching of all Jesus’ parables. Like an ocean, it contains countless pearls of meanings, mysteries and wonders. It describes in a vivid language the spiritual state of Christians, called young women or “virgins,” who live in the last days, and their response to the news of the Advent of their beloved Redeemer — the Bridegroom — who arrives in the darkness of the night, just “like a thief:”
At that time the kingdom of heaven will be like 10 virgins who took their lamps and went out to meet the bridegroom. Five of them were foolish and five were wise. The foolish ones took their lamps but did not take any oil (spiritual wisdom) with them. The wise, however, took oil in jars along with their lamps. The bridegroom was a long time in coming, and they all became drowsy and fell asleep.
At midnight the cry rang out: “Here's the bridegroom! Come out to meet him!” Then all the virgins woke up and trimmed their lamps. The foolish ones said to the wise, “Give us some of your oil; our lamps are going out.” “No,” they replied, “there may not be enough for both us and you. Instead, go to those who sell oil and buy some for yourselves.” But while they were on their way to buy the oil, the bridegroom arrived.
The virgins who were ready went in with him to the wedding banquet, and the door was shut. Later the others also came. “Sir! Sir!” they said. “Open the door for us!” But he replied, “I tell you the truth, I don't know you.”
Therefore keep watch, because you do not know the day or the hour. (Matthew 25:1-13)
Does history repeat itself in every age? Could many Christians, like those five foolish maidens waiting for the Bridegroom, miss Jesus because they are spiritually absent, because they lack wisdom to pay attention to the news of the coming of their Lord? Is it possible that they are just seeing the envelope, but failing to notice (“watch”) the message inside? Could Christians miss their Redeemer for the same reason that the Pharisees missed Him long ago? Could many believers of this age, like those five maidens, be short of “oil”? Could they have too little faith and desire to prepare themselves for their Lord?
It is faith that can enrich our lives. What happens if there is a shortage of faith? Jesus knew and predicted the decline of faith in our time. In a spirit of humility, each of us should ask: “Did Jesus have me in mind, when He said, 'At that time many will turn away from the faith'?" (Matt. 24:10)
"Here I stand knocking at the door; if anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and sit down to supper with him…" (Rev. 3:20)
"This is the work of God, that you believe in Him whom He sent." (John 6:29)
Did Jesus come from the sky? We know He was born as a baby to Mary. Why then did He say: "I have come down from the sky?" (John 6:38)
Could our promised Redeemer be born and make the same claim He made the first time? Who has the authority to decide that He could not?
God is my witness! The Promised One Himself (Bahá’u’lláh) hath come down from heaven, seated upon the crimson cloud with the hosts of revelation on His right, and the angels of inspiration on His left, and the Decree hath been fulfilled at the behest of God, the Omnipotent, the Almighty. Bahá'u'lláh, the Glory of God. (Tablets of Bahá'u'lláh, p. 182.)
He (Bahá’u’lláh), verily, hath again come down from heaven, even as He came down from it the first time. Bahá'u'lláh, the Glory of God. (Tablets of Bahá'u'lláh, p. 11.)
For more information about the Bahá’í faith, go to www.bahai.org or call (800) 228-6483.
