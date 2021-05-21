Let us now see how a little obstacle — one word — prevented the people of the past from “seeing” the meaning of prophecies of the First Advent, and how once again one word is preventing the people of our time from “seeing” the meaning of prophecies of the Second Advent.
The Jews were told repeatedly to expect their Messiah to be a king.
Consider these prophecies among many others:
• I will raise up your offspring to succeed you … his throne will be established forever. I Chronicles 17:11, 14 NIV
• … One who will be ruler over Israel. … Micah 5:2 NIV
When questioned about His kingdom, Jesus spoke in metaphoric language — as He did in relation to His “coming from heaven” — to show the fulfillment of a metaphoric prophecy.
In response to the objections, He simply said that He was indeed a king, but in another world — the spiritual world:
My kingdom does not belong to this world. Christ (John 18:36 NEB)
The story of the First Advent shows that when it comes to prophecy, human beings are “slow learners.”
Why did it take them so long to learn that God often speaks in spiritual or figurative language?
Now, once again, we are at a critical turning point in history.
How long will it take us this time to learn that same lesson?
How long will it take us to learn that “every eye shall see Him” refers to the spiritual eye, the “eye” in the heart, not on the head?
How long will it take us to learn the lesson of humility?
How long will it take us to notice and obey this instruction?
… No prophecy of Scripture is a [matter] of any personal or private or special interpretation. II Peter 1:20 AB
How long will it take us this time to obey and honor this instruction?
Therefore judge nothing before the appointed time; wait till the Lord comes.
He will bring to light what is hidden in darkness and will expose the motives of men’s hearts.
At that time each will receive his praise from God. I Corinthians 4:5 NIV
Ponder the following statement from the noted Christian author and scholar, Dr. James Kennedy:
The great Princeton theologian of the last century, Dr. Charles Hodge, said something which I have always thought is worth remembering.
He said that though the Old Testament is filled with some 333 prophecies concerning the first coming of Christ; in spite of that, nobody got it right.
And as you know, they crucified Christ because of a misunderstanding about what the Messiah was really coming to do.
And we should because of that be somewhat humbled and modest in our attempts to interpret prophecies concerning the second coming of Christ.
It is quite possible that all of us [Christian leaders] are wrong as well. [Emphasis added.]
Even the enlightened people who lived at the time of Jesus needed help to understand the meaning of Hebrew prophecies:
Then he opened their minds so they could understand the Scriptures. Luke 24:45 NIV
