When Jesus came the first time, “who” or “what” saw Him? Every “eye” in the head or every “eye” in the heart? What about the second time? Will the rule change from the “eye” in the heart to the “eye” in the head—from insight to eyesight?
“The bare letters” can confuse and kill “the spirit of prophecies,” but “the spirit” can clothe those letters with meaning, purpose, and absolute harmony. It shows the grave perils of thinking within the small and dark confines of “letters” and “words” without seeing the glorious light that binds them and harmonizes them. It portrays the meaning and purpose of this everlasting and most fundamental, but widely ignored truth:
The letter kills, but the spirit gives life. II Corinthians 3:6:
Can any harm come to you from expanding your vision, from seeing “the letter” in the light of “the spirit,” from entering a new garden and perhaps picking a few flowers? Can you search for knowledge but get lost?
Seek and ye shall find. Matthew 7:7:
Through knowledge shall the just be delivered. Proverbs 11:9:
My people perish for want of knowledge. Hosea 4:6:
We are surrounded by many traps. A common trap is the glamours of this world; the illusion that the more we have the happier we will be. Are those who have fallen for this trap aware of their captivity? Are Christians who are crowding into a spacecraft called “the rapture,” and waiting for a lift up, aware of their trap? The signs and clues that confirm the coming of Jesus as a thief are everywhere, why then so many have missed them? The most obvious reason is that interpreters have engaged in “selective perception.” They see what their “itching” eyes like to see and what their “itching” ears like to hear.
Have you ever listened to parents whose son or daughter committed suicide? Have you not heard them say: “There are so many signs. Why did I miss them?” Human beings have an enormous ability to engage in “selective seeing.” That is exactly what the Jews did. They saw only the one set of the signs they wanted to see. Jesus knew this would happen again. And He urged us repeatedly to “Watch!” Jesus predicted that the people of our time will fall into three traps. Do you remember them? Here they are:
(Anxieties of life)-(Pleasures of life)- Drunkenness (a state of spiritual apathy and unawareness).
These traps serve one purpose: They prevent us from being watchful. To see if your friends are spiritually drunk or sober, put them to this test. Tell them one at a time that you have made a thorough investigation of the signs pointing to the Second Advent, and you have consequently discovered that Christ has already returned and left the world. You could also claim that He is still alive and is mingling with people “like a thief,” but He does not want to let “strangers” know his identity. He allows only the trustful know him. Carry out this test ten times to find out how the average believer responds to this most glorious news. You may be surprised to find out that none of your friends will believe you, that none of them can think beyond the confines of tradition.
Some Christian leaders and scholars remind us that we should heed this most significant lesson in history: The Jews prayed persistently for the Advent of their Redeemer, but when their prayers were answered and their Redeemer stepped on the scene, instead of glorifying him, they condemned Him! Why? He did not fulfill their imagined expectations. Could this happen again?
Distinguished theologian, Dr. Charles Hodge of Princeton believes that it can indeed happen, that history can once again repeat itself. In a spirit of humility, he asks Christians not to be complacent, not to disregard this most urgent lesson of history. In the following statement, Dr. James Kennedy—the noted scholar and founder of Westminster Academy—pays homage to Dr. Hodge for his rare insight and his awareness of this possibility:
The great Princeton theologian of the last century, Dr. Charles Hodge, said something which is worth remembering. He said that though the Old Testament is filled with some 333 prophecies concerning the first coming of Christ; in spite of that, nobody got it right. And as you know, they crucified Christ because of a misunderstanding about what the Messiah was really coming to do. And we should because of that be somewhat humbled and modest in our attempts to interpret prophecies concerning the second coming of Christ. It is quite possible that all of us [Christian leaders] are wrong as well.
Please ponder the profound meaning of the preceding statement. Read it several times and determine if you can find any flaws in it. Ask yourself repeatedly: What reason do I have to be sure that what happened to the best of Jewish scholars and leaders will not happen to me and other Christians? What reason do I have to believe that those who came before me failed to know the meaning of prophecies, but I cannot fail? If your answer is “yes,” that is, if you believe that we too may fail to know the meaning of prophecies, would you risk your eternal life for a little negligence, for failing to pay attention, in the words of Jesus:
Failing to be “watchful”? What harm can come to you from knowing?
“Through knowledge shall the just be saved” (Prov. 11:9), not through lack of it!
