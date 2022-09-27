In the Book of Revelation, we are asked repeatedly to “overcome.” Overcome what? The obstacles that prevent us from learning the truth, from seeing the Glory of God:

“I am coming soon … Him who overcomes I will make a pillar in the temple of my God … and I will also write on him my new name. He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.” (Rev. 3:11-13 NIV)

