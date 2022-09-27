In the Book of Revelation, we are asked repeatedly to “overcome.” Overcome what? The obstacles that prevent us from learning the truth, from seeing the Glory of God:
“I am coming soon … Him who overcomes I will make a pillar in the temple of my God … and I will also write on him my new name. He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.” (Rev. 3:11-13 NIV)
See also Rev. 2:7, 11, 17, 26; 21:7-8; 3:5.
Every seeker, in the search for truth, faces unique obstacles. Some face only a few, others face many. Let us look at some of these obstacles.
Overcoming self-deception
As Carlyle aptly observes, “The tragedy of life is not so much what men suffer, but rather what they miss.” The problem is that when people suffer, they are likely to know it and consequently to do something about it, but when they miss something — such as the boundless joy and contentment resulting from the recognition of the divine Wisdom revealed through God’s latest Revelation — they are not likely to know it and therefore to strive or take action.
The spiritually poor and closed-hearted is the last one to know that he is indeed poor and closed-hearted. If he knew, perhaps he would be more open. A sleeping and dreaming person can see and experience only his own engaging dreams. First he must be awakened. He must be helped to recognize his poverty, and then offered the heavenly riches. This is hard to do. Who would want to wake up from his soft sweet dreams, from the dark of unawareness and repose, to the dazzling light of reality?
In the following announcement addressed to the peoples of our time, Jesus tries to awaken His sleeping servants. Please note the authority with which He speaks. This indeed is the “shout of the trumpet blast” that must bring the dead to life:
“I know your deeds; you have a reputation of being alive, but you are dead. Wake up! … If you do not wake up, I will come like a thief…” (Revelation 3:1-3 NIV)
In the following passage, which also concerns the peoples of our time, Jesus addresses the spiritually impoverished who think they are rich, the spiritually blind who are unaware of what they are missing:
“I know your deeds, that you are neither cold nor hot. I wish you were either one or the other! … You say, ‘I am rich; I have acquired wealth and do not need a thing.’ But you do not realize that you are poor … I counsel you to buy from me gold refined in the fire, so you can become rich … and [buy] salve to put on your eyes, so that you can see … To him who overcomes [his apathy] I will give right to sit with me on my throne…” (Rev. 3:15-21 NIV)
Getting needy people, who live under the illusion of wealth, to know their need and acknowledge their poverty is an awesome challenge.
The essence of understanding is to testify to one’s poverty, and submit to the Will of the Lord … Bahá’u’lláh.
“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” (Matt. 5:3 NIV)
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, please go to www.bahai.org or call 800-228-6483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.