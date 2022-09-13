Can we ever know the truth if we fail to trust God, if we allow fear to paralyze our reasoning powers and prevent us from taking initiative? “Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.” (Luke 12:32)
Praying is another antidote to apathy, negligence, and unawareness: “Watch ye therefore, and pray always…” (Luke 21:36)
“Hold Thou the hand of this seeker who hath set his face towards Thee, O my Lord, and draw him out of the depths of his vain imaginations, that the light of certainty may shine brightly above the horizon of his heart…” —Bahá’u’lláh
We are fortunate to live at the greatest and most glorious time — a turning point — in human history. We can choose to be a positive or a passive force in the destiny of humankind. We can become the builders of a new divine civilization — God’s Kingdom on earth — or ignore this incomparable grace and honor. By our decision, we can also shape our everlasting destiny.
According to a prophecy from Daniel, we can choose either “everlasting life” or “shame and everlasting contempt” (Daniel 12:2).
What is our guiding light to “everlasting life”?
What can lead us to this most precious of all blessings? According to Daniel, it is the virtue of wisdom: “Those who are wise will shine like the brightness of the heavens, and those who lead many to righteousness, like the stars for ever and ever.” (Daniel 12:3 NIV)
Can we gain the gift of wisdom without being “awake” or without searching for truth? We face only two choices. We can:
• Investigate — while we have a chance — the news of the coming of Bahá’u’lláh, the Glory of God, to discover what God has planned for the world and for each of us.
• Remain complacent, and without knowing, sleep in the darkness of unawareness — until the final wake-up call, when it is too late and we have lost the chance.
“Behold, I come like a thief! Blessed is he who stays awake and keeps his clothes with him, so that he may not go naked and be shamefully exposed.” (Rev. 16:15 NIV)
“Be on guard! Be alert! … keep watch … do not let him find you sleeping. What I say to you, I say to everyone: Watch!” (Mark 13:33-37 NIV)
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, please go to www.bahai.org or call 1800-228-6483.
