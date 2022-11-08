What is the heart and soul of religion? It is the practice of the spiritual laws that bring humans into harmony with God. It is an “everlasting dialogue between humanity and God.” It is the “voice of the deepest human experience.” What are the most precious words in human life? Love, joy, happiness, peace, contentment, and hope. Religion is the abundant source of all these blessings and more.

“Faith is more than believing in a well-ordered life;

