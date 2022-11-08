What is the heart and soul of religion? It is the practice of the spiritual laws that bring humans into harmony with God. It is an “everlasting dialogue between humanity and God.” It is the “voice of the deepest human experience.” What are the most precious words in human life? Love, joy, happiness, peace, contentment, and hope. Religion is the abundant source of all these blessings and more.
“Faith is more than believing in a well-ordered life;
“It is more than victory over sin and strife.
“Faith is more than planting seed beneath the sod;
“Faith is daily walking hand in hand with God.”
—James Edmon Knowles
“Religion is the reaching out of one’s whole being — mind, body, spirit, emotions, intuitions, affections, will — for completion, for inner unity, for true relation with those about us, for right relation to the universe in which we live. Religion is life, a certain kind of life, life as it should and could be, a life of harmony within and true adjustment without — life, therefore, in harmony with the life of God himself.” — Henry P. Van Dusen
“Religion is a hunger for beauty and love and glory. It is wonder and awe, mystery and majesty, passion and ecstasy. It is the heart soaring to heights the head alone will never know; the apprehension of meanings science alone will never find; the awareness of values ethics alone will never reveal. It is the human spirit yearning for, and finding, something infinitely greater than itself which it calls God.” —Waldemar Argow
“It is the purpose of every new Revelation to enthrone God in the heart of humanity, to revitalize religion, to regain its exalted rank, and to restore its deserved dignity — unveiling, once again, its divine and wondrous vision.
“Religion will not regain its old power until it can face change in the same spirit as does science.” — Alfred North Whitehead
The revelation of Bahá’u’lláh reinterprets and reshapes religion, adapting it to the temper of our time, and crowning it with the loftiest dignity and honor — a splendor and nobility unmatched even by the new science. The Bahá’í Faith:
Uproots dogmatism and superstition.
Replaces untested faith and blind conformity with critical thinking, objective appraisal, and reasoned search.
Prohibits coercion and emotionalism in the teaching of religion.
Exalts science and demonstrates its essential harmony with religion.
Allows no opportunity for division, discord, dissension, or sectarianism.
Rejects mere verbal or intellectual assent as the basis of faith, regarding pure and pious deeds — in place of mere confession — as the only standard acceptable, the sole measure of sincerity, the unmatched mark of distinction, the chief criterion by which the believer can pride himself.
Finally, it vitalizes the essential elements of divine faith, replacing the impractical with the practical, the irrelevant with the relevant, the man-made with the divine.
