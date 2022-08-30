Blessed is the man who finds wisdom, the man who gains understanding, for she is more profitable than silver and yields better returns than gold. She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her … She is a tree of life to those who embrace her; those who lay hold of her will be blessed. Proverbs 3:13-18 NIV
Let the wise listen and add to their learning. Proverbs 1:5 NIV
Wisdom is the light that leads us to true knowledge. Among the lessons wisdom teaches is this: “Have courage, but do not take unreasonable risks.” What is the risk no one should take? Leaving his everlasting destiny to chance. In choosing our destiny, what choices do we face?
We can either remain apathetic, complacent, and closed to new ideas.
Or stay awake, watchful, alert, and open to new ideas.
Which choice is wise — apathy or alertness? The answer is evident:
Be on guard! Be alert! You do not know when that time will come. It’s like a man going away: He leaves his house and puts his servants in charge, each with his assigned task, and tells the one at the door to keep watch. Therefore keep watch because you do not know when the owner of the house will come back — whether in the evening, or at midnight, or when the rooster crows, or at dawn. If he comes suddenly, do not let him find you sleeping. What I say to you, I say to everyone: “Watch!”
Christ (Mark 13:33-37 NIV)
Can wisdom coexist with apathy and ignorance? In a TV ad, someone asks a young lady: “What kind of guy are you looking for?” She says: “Whatever!” Then another lady appears. Someone asks her: “What kind of oil are you looking for?” She says: “Pennzoil!” The ad ends with: “What you choose does matter.”
The contents of the ad fit the way many people choose their destiny. When they want to buy a car, they consult Consumer Reports to make the wisest choice. But when it comes to choosing their everlasting destiny, do they also search for the wisest choice? Do they try to discover what God has planned for them? Do they ask questions such as:
What really matters in human life?
Should I set aside some time to choose my destiny, or should I continue to follow whatever my parents and my culture gave me?
In this age, it seems most people pay more attention to where they want to spend their few days of vacation than where they want to spend eternity. It seems most people prefer to watch their favorite TV show than watch for the news of the coming of their Lord. We should note that failing to choose our destiny is also a choice, but one with everlasting and irreversible consequences.
This day I call heaven and earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life … the Lord is your life.
Deut. 30:19-20 NIV
SON OF SPIRIT! The best beloved of all things in My sight is Justice; turn not away therefrom if thou desirest Me, and neglect it not that I may confide in thee. By its aid thou shalt see with thine own eyes and not through the eyes of others, and shalt know of thine own knowledge and not through the knowledge of thy neighbor. Ponder this in thy heart; how it behooveth thee to be. Verily justice is My gift to thee and the sign of My loving-kindness. Set it then before thine eyes.
Bahá’u’lláh
