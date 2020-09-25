Bahá’ís are peacemakers in a warring world. This passage may indeed be a prophecy:
Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God. Christ (Matt. 5:9 NIV)
The Universal House of Justice, the governing body of the Bahá’í Faith, has prepared a statement entitled: The Promise of World Peace. It summarizes the Bahá’í plan for peace. The Bahá’ís have distributed this booklet widely, in virtually every country on our planet, especially amongst heads of states and leaders of thought in virtually every country on our planet. All Bahá’u’lláh’s teachings aim at fostering and founding an enduring peace. First, they offer humankind an eternal and spiritual perspective, a lasting purpose, a desire for self-fulfillment and service, a sense of hope and happiness. For a peaceful world cannot be built on hopeless hearts or warlike beings. “A harvest of peace is produced from a sense of contentment.”
To discover a system for the avoidance of war is a vital need of our civilization; but no such system has a chance while men are so unhappy that mutual extermination seems to them less dreadful than continued endurance of the light of day.( Bertrand Russel)
Second, Bahá’u’lláh’s teachings uproot all the causes of war (poverty, prejudice, ignorance, nationalism, fanaticism, provincialism, belief in holy wars); and third, they offer an effective plan for the establishment of supranational institutions with power to safeguard the peace and security of the planet, and execute justice. “Justice and power must be brought together, so that whatever is just may be powerful, and whatever is powerful may be just.” As Woodrow Wilson notes “the firm basis of government is justice, not pity.”
Bahá’u’lláh states:
O ye that dwell on earth! The distinguishing feature that marketh the preeminent character of this Supreme Revelation consisteth in that We have, on the one hand, blotted out from the pages of God’s holy Book whatsoever hath been the cause of strife, of malice and mischief amongst the children of men, and have, on the other, laid down the essential prerequisites of concord, of understanding, of complete and enduring unity. Well is it with them that keep My statutes.
Bahá’u’lláh’s Writings indicate that universal peace will be attained in two stages. First will come the Lesser Peace, which will stand on political unity, and then the Most Great Peace, which will rest on spiritual unity of mankind—loyalty to one God and one Faith. The first phase (political unity) springs from fear and need, the second (spiritual unity) grows out of love, trust, and faith. We are now fortunate to witness the rising of the Lesser Peace out of the ashes of thousands of years of war. In His Paris talks, ‘Abdu’l-Bahá envisioned the beginning of the course of peace:
A Supreme Tribunal shall be established…composed of members elected from each country and Government. The members of this Great Council shall assemble in unity. All disputes of an international character shall be submitted to this Court, its work being to arrange by arbitration everything which otherwise would be a cause of war. The mission of this Tribunal would be to prevent war.
Ours is the age in which religion (love) and government (justice) will adorn and illumine the earth together as the twin stars of heaven:
For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even for ever. The Zeal of the Lord of hosts will perform this.( Isaiah 9:6-7)
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, please go to www.bahai.org or call 1-800-22-Unite or stop by Show Low Library.
