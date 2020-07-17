What is the destiny of God’s Messengers? Do the prophecies indicate that the Redeemer of our age will be denied and persecuted again? History reveals that all religions, all prophets, faced denial and persecution:
Which of the prophets have not your fathers persecuted? Acts 7:52
Bahá’u’lláh declares that every divine Messenger encountered “the denials, the repudiation, and the vehement opposition of the people around Him.” He then quotes these Qur’ánic verses:
No Messenger cometh unto them but they laugh Him to scorn. Qur’án 36:30
Each nation hath plotted darkly against their Messenger to lay violent hold on Him, and disputed with vain words to invalidate the truth. Qur’án 40:5
Persecution strengthens the seed of faith, helps it grow deep roots and mature. Further, He who seeks to educate humankind must be an Exemplar for His ideals, must set a perfect example of sacrifice, selflessness, and devotion to truth, even to the point of death. Indeed it would be difficult to honor a Messenger who has lived a life of luxury and ease, who has evaded adversity, who has refused to taste the bitterness of ridicule and rejection, who has not allowed His sincerity to be put to the severest tests.
Let us review a few scriptural references on rejection and denial. A most intriguing passage in all the Scriptures is the following by Christ describing not only the mood of the people of His day, but the mood of the people at the dawn of every dispensation, for they all act and have acted in identical ways:
How can I describe this generation? They are like children sitting in the market-place and shouting at each other, “We piped for you and you would not dance. We wept and wailed, and you would not mourn.” Matthew 11:16-17 NWB
What is surprising is that the people forget the lessons of history; they return again and again from reality to wishful thinking. They exonerate themselves by saying that what happened to the deniers of Jesus, or other deniers who ignored or persecuted God’s previous Messengers, cannot happen to them. They are not even sure about this point. For sometimes they say, “I believe if Jesus ever comes back, He will be rejected again.” But once told that this is exactly what has happened, they refuse to believe. As the words of Jesus imply: could God ever play all the conflicting tunes or melodies we expect Him to play? If He plays happy music we fail to dance; if He sings sad songs we refuse to mourn.
For more information about the Bahá'í Faith, please go to www.bahai.org
