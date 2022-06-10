In Matthew 19.4-5 Jesus was in effect asking, “Have you not read the book of Genesis?” Are you not aware of what God Himself declared at the very creation? Don’t you recall “…that He who created them from the beginning made them male and female, and ‘Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother, and hold fast to his wife; and the two shall become one flesh?’”
By quoting from Genesis 1.27 and 2.24, Jesus was saying, “Your argument is not with Me, but with God.” His words must have stung the proud, self-righteous Pharisees, who considered themselves to be the supreme authorities on Scripture. Jesus shares four facts about marriage. We will look at three of them in this article.
Fact No. 1: God created one male and one female.
He said, “Have you not read that he [God] who created them from the beginning made them male and female.” In the Hebrew text of Ge.1.27, both male and female are in the emphatic position, giving the sense of “the one male and the one female.” In other words, God did not create a group of males and females who could pick and choose mates as it suited them. There were no spares or options. There was no provision, or even possibility, for multiple or alternate spouses. There was only one man and one woman in the beginning, and… for that very obvious reason, divorce and remarriage was not an option.
Fact No. 2: A man leaves parents and bonds tightly to his wife.
Jesus said, “Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife.” Since Adam and Eve had no parents to leave, the leaving of father and mother was a principle to be projected into and applied to all future generations.
The idea of close bonding and interrelationship is seen in the modern Hebrew word for marriage, kiddushin, a word closely related to the terms for holy and sanctified, which have the basic meaning of being set apart and consecrated. This meaningful word for marriage beautifully expresses the consecration of husband and wife to each other as well as to God. Marriage as God has always intended it to be involves the total commitment and consecration of husbands and wives to each other and to Him, as the divine author of their union and witness to their covenant.
Fact No. 3: The husband and wife become one flesh.
Jesus said, “the two shall become one flesh.” As Paul declares in I Co.7.4, spouses belong to each other in the physical relationship of marriage: “The wife does not have authority over her own body, but the husband does; and likewise, also the husband does not have authority over his own body, but the wife does.”
“So” [Consequently], Jesus said, “when a man and woman are joined in marriage they are no longer two, but one flesh.” They are therefore indivisible and inseparable, except through death. In God’s eyes they become the total possession of each other, one in mind and spirit, in goals and direction, in emotion and will. When they have a child, it becomes the perfect emblem and demonstration of their oneness, because that child is a unique product of the fusion of two people into one flesh and carries the combined traits of both parents.
But it is not, as some foolishly argue, that becoming one flesh in the sex act is what constitutes marriage. If that were true, there would be no such thing as sexual immorality [fornication], because as soon as an unmarried man and woman engaged in the sex act they would be automatically married, rather than guilty of wickedness.
On the other hand, the act of adultery, shattering as it is to the marriage relationship, does not in itself dissolve a marriage. Marriage is a mutual covenant, a God-ordained obligation between a man and a woman to lifelong companionship.
When rebuking the Israelites for their adultery and frequent divorces, the Lord declared that by divorcing his wife a man “dealt treacherously” with her, “though she is your companion and your wife by covenant.” In God’s eyes, every wife is a “wife by covenant,” never merely a wife by fornication, convenience, or whim.
God has engineered marriage so mankind can experience His miraculous blessing.
Maranatha!
(mar-uh-nath-uh – “Our Lord Comes”)
Pastor Steve can be reached at PastorSteve@MaranathaBibleChurch.org
