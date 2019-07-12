The author of Revelation repeatedly refers to the opening of “the Book” as one of the events unfolding in his visions:
Then I saw in the right hand of him who sat on the throne a scroll with writing on both sides and sealed with seven seals. And I saw a mighty angel proclaiming in a loud voice, “Who is worthy to break the seals and open the scroll?” But no one in heaven or on earth or under the earth could open the scroll or even look inside it. I wept and wept because no one was found who was worthy to open the scroll or look inside. Then one of the elders said to me, “Do not weep! See, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David [the Redeemer of our time], has triumphed. He is able to open the scroll and its seven seals.” Revelation 5:1-5 NIV See also Rev. 5:9-10; 6:1-17; 8:1; 10:1-8; 20:11-12; 22:10; Daniel 7:9-10; II Peter 1:20
This prophecy does not imply that the wise shall understand all the mysteries. Chapter 12 of Daniel is devoted entirely to the signs of “the time of the end.” What the prophecy indicates is that the wise shall, from the signs given, recognize the nearness of the dawn of the Redeemer; provided they will not sleep, but stay awake (verse 2).
The Qur’án reaffirms the same theme: And now have we brought them the Book...What have they to wait for now but its interpretation? Qur’án 7:50-51
Both the Báb and Bahá’u’lláh declare to have “unsealed” the mysteries kept secret since the dawn of history. Here are the words of Bahá’u’lláh:
The seal of the choice Wine of His Revelation hath, in this Day and in His Name, the Self-Sufficing, been broken. Its grace is being poured out upon men. Fill thy cup, and drink in, in His Name, the Most Holy, the All-Praised. Gleanings from the Writings of Bahá’u’lláh, p. 12.
And again: Through Him hath appeared that which had been hidden from time immemorial and been veiled from the eyes of men.
Thou hast laid bare what had from eternity been wrapped up within the Tabernacle of Thy majesty, Thine omnipotence and glory, and through which Thou hadst decked forth the heaven of Thy Revelation and adorned the pages of the book of Thy testimony
To cite an example, all the previous Messengers have referred to the human soul, to a life beyond this life, to hell and heaven, without ever providing any elaboration or explanation. Now we have a whole volume in English from the Bahá’í scriptures on the reality and immortality of the human soul. (See The Glorious Journey to God.) by Hushidar Hugh Motlagh. globalperspective.org
Another example: all the Messengers have referred to resurrection, the Day of Judgment, the rising of the dead, without ever fully explaining them. The mystery was destined to remain sealed until the dawn of the new age.
To summarize, the examples so far provided demonstrate the many ways symbols enrich and adorn the language. Briefly, they serve to make values or virtues more memorable; they simplify scientific, philosophical, or literary concepts; they emphasize prophetic precepts; and they conceal meanings.
