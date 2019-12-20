The Christmas Truce of 1914

Ypres, Belgium, about 20 miles east of the English Channel was at the center of five major battles from Oct. 19 to Nov. 22, 1914 during the First World War. The battles culminated in the allied capture of the town from the Germans, but at a frightful cost for both sides. The British, French, and Belgian forces lost around 150,000 men. The Germans lost a little over 134,000. Exhausted from five weeks of horrific fighting, the two sides dug in and settled into an uneasy stalemate. As the winter cold set in, soldiers on both sides knew they were in for a long, dismal war from which many would never return.
Despite the bloody battles, an extraordinary event began there on Christmas Eve. Temperatures dropped below freezing, with light snow wafting from the heavens. Suddenly, lights appeared on the German side. The British braced for an attack, but instead heard the German version of a familiar Christmas carol.
“Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht, alles schläft, einsam wachtNur das traute hoch heilige Paar. Holder Knabe im lockigen Haar.Schlaf in himmlischer Ruh’, Schlaf in himmlischer Ruh”
The British applauded and then responded with the English version of Silent Night.
“First the Germans would sing one of their carols and then we would sing one of ours,” wrote Graham Williams of the Fifth London Rifle Brigade. And I thought, well, this is really a most extraordinary thing.” The caroling continued well through the night.
On Christmas morning the Germans held up signs in English saying “You no shoot. We no shoot.” With that a few Germans poked their heads above the trenches. When no shots were fired, a few British soldiers did the same.
Fifteen miles south of Ypres, in Houplines, France, British Captain Charles Stockwell of the 2nd Royal Welsh Fusiliers spotted a German officer on the other side who gestured that he wanted to parley in the middle of what was called “no-man’s land.” Cheers erupted from both sides as the two men met, saluted, and shook hands. “He seemed a decent fellow,” Captain Stockwell later testified. “The Saxons were shouting, ‘Don’t shoot. We don’t want to fight today. We will give you some beer’.”
Suddenly soldiers from both sides emerged in masse from their trenches to meet in no man’s land. “We shook hands, wished each other a Merry Xmas and were soon conversing as if we had known each other for years,” wrote Scottish Corporal John Ferguson of the Seaforth Highlanders. “Here we were laughing and chatting to men whom only a few hours before we were trying to kill!”
Soon a soccer match was arranged. “We marked the goals with our caps,” recalled German Lieutenant Johannes Niemann. “Teams were quickly established for a match on the frozen mud, and the Fritzes beat the Tommies 3-2.”
The truce provided an opportunity for the two sides to retrieve and bury their dead. In several places the soldiers held joint services, mourning the losses on both sides. At one such service they read the 23rd Psalm.
“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
He maketh me to lie down in green pastures:
He leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul:
He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake.
Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,
I will fear no evil: for Thou art with me;
Thy rod and Thy staff, they comfort me.
Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies:
Thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life:
And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
As the sun set on that Christmas Day, the soldiers retreated to their respective trenches.
At 8:30 a.m. the next morning Captain Charles Stockwell fired three shots into the air and raised a flag that read “Merry Christmas.” His German counterpart with whom he had shaken hands the day before raised a flag that read “Thank you.” The two men saluted each other. Stockwell’s counterpart then fired two shots in the air. The war was back on.
One British soldier wrote a letter home that following day. “I wouldn’t have missed the experience of yesterday for the most gorgeous Christmas dinner in England.”
Another British soldier, Murdoch M. Wood later said “I then came to the conclusion that I have held very firmly ever since, that if we had been left to ourselves, there would never have been another shot fired.”
The war stretched on through three more Decembers, but the informal truce of 1914 was never repeated. Higher ups on both sides strictly forbade such “fraternization with the enemy.” But at least for one marvelous day men remembered the words of Luke 2:14. “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” Would that we in our troubled nation would remember those same words this Christmas.
Robert Alan Ward is a veteran and holds a B.S. in Christian Education from San Diego Christian College. He is retired and lives in Show Low with his wife, Gisela. You can read more of his work at www.absorbingtales4u.com
