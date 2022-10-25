It was on Mt. Gerizim, near Mt. Ebal, that the children of Israel pronounced the blessings and the curses (Dt.11.29; 28.1-45); “The LORD will command the blessing on you … And He will bless you in the land that the LORD God is giving you.” (Dt.28.8). “But if you will not obey the voice of the LORD your God or be careful to do all His statutes and commandments that I command you today, then all these curses shall come upon you and overtake you.” (Dt.28.15).
The two mountains are approximately one mile apart and close to 3000’ in elevation. Shechem (Nablus today) is located below and in between the two important mountains. The children of Israel built an altar on both mountains and divided the nation in half. Six tribes went atop Mt. Ebal to pronounce the curses and six tribes went atop Mt. Gerizim to pronounce the blessings. Mt. Gerizim would later be part of Samaria and the Samaritans built a temple on Mt Gerizim (it was destroyed) and began sacrificing to God there since they were not welcome in Jerusalem as half-breeds (part Gentile and part Jewish) — they continue practicing sacrifices to this day.
God wants to bless His Church. The chief and sole goal of the Church is to bring glory to God. Yet, glorifying God cannot happen without holiness, and holiness cannot exist apart from the truth. It was for this purpose that the Lord established the Church — to glorify God by being a means of evangelizing the lost and sanctifying the Saints through their obedience to the truth.
Since the Church is God’s holy and united people who have been entrusted with the truth, positionally, it follows then that God is only asking the Church to be what it is, practically. Practically speaking, the Church is not to be influenced and shaped by the culture but to be a sanctifying influence on the culture.
It is not necessary for the Church to repackage the Gospel in secular wrapping paper to make the altogether lovely One become more appealing and acceptable to the secular culture. The distinguishing mark of every true Church should not be its facilities, its age-related programs, its style of music, or any other secondary issue. Instead, the distinguishing mark of every true Church should be the truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.