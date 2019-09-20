Even if only a few of the many heavenly events prophesied in the Scriptures did actually happen, in ways that people could see a direct link between them and the advent of the Redeemer, human existence as we know it would be utterly disturbed, man’s relationship to himself and his Creator would be completely altered. Responsibility would lose its meaning, good and evil, reward and punishment, their relevance. There would be no seeking, striving, or discovering. Faith could no longer survive, for faith thrives on freedom and on trust in the unknown and the unknowable, and when there is no faith and no trust there is no hope, and when there is no hope there is no purpose and no joy in living.
Furthermore, faced with the dramatic display of divine power, no soul could have a chance to be tested. There could exist no doubts, no deviations from the truth; it would be as if God were recreating Himself. But this has not been the divine purpose in creating man.
The Example of Jesus:
The divine Manifestations have always refused to impose their beliefs through the power of the miraculous. When believers rely on miracles as evidence of validity, they deviate in their beliefs from what God has established as the standard of truth. Contrary to common beliefs, Christ never wished to be adored or exalted by His miracles. He did not want His followers to emphasize them, or even talk about them. And He repeatedly asked those who observed the emanations of His divine power to keep quiet about what they had seen, but to no avail:
The Jesus said to him, “See that you don’t tell anyone.” Matthew 8:4 NIV
Her parents were astonished, but he ordered them not to tell anyone what had happened. Luke 8:56 NIV
..Jesus warned them sternly, “See that no one knows about this.” But they went out and spread the news about him all over that region. Matthew 9:30-31 NIV See also Luke 5:14; Mark 1:44; 5:43; 7:36
The Jews in the time of Jesus expected dramatic displays of miraculous power; the Greeks expected dramatic display of academic knowledge. Paul responded to these unreasonable expectations in these words:
Jews demand miraculous signs and Greeks look for wisdom, but we preach Christ crucified: a stumbling block to Jews and foolishness to Gentiles, but to those whom God has called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God and the wisdom of God. For the foolishness of God is wiser than human wisdom, and the weakness of God is stronger than human strength. I Corinthians 1:22-25 NIV
As the words of Paul imply, and as we note from the facts of history, Jesus never wished to astound the people, even by His knowledge. It was certainly within His power to reveal many more truths than He did, for He mirrored forth the All-Knowing. He could have readily disclosed mysteries far beyond the comprehension of Greek philosophers. He could have astounded those who prided themselves in academic knowledge—mathematics, medicine, astronomy, physics, philosophy. He could have disclosed the exact distance or position of stars, the size of the sun, the motion of the earth, a fact undiscovered then. He could have uncovered the secrets of wealth. He could have saved the countless sufferers from the pain of disease and hunger—especially the little children whom He loved dearly.
But we don’t see any sign of such an outpouring or unveiling of knowledge. We find Christ instead talking in simple terms about good and evil, love and forgiveness, heaven and hell, hypocrisy and deception. We find Him talking about heavenly blessings, leaving the earthly to the care of those from the earth:
The one who comes from above is above all; the one who is from the earth belongs to the earth, and speaks as one from the earth. John 3:31 NIV
We find Christ even hiding His divine power in His lowly human temple.
How humiliating it must be for the divine Messengers to encounter people who refuse to believe unless they see miracles. All the Messengers suffer from such shortsightedness. Jesus endured a great deal:
Will none of you ever believe without seeing signs and portents? John 4:48 NEB
How does a rich man feel when he finds that people respect him not because of his worthiness, but his wealth, not because of his faithfulness, but his fame or fortune? No wonder when the Pharisees and teachers of the law pressed for miracles, Jesus spoke with high emotions:
At this some of the doctors of the law and the Pharisees said, ‘Master, we should like you to show us a sign.’ He answered: ‘It is a wicked, godless generation that asks for a sign... Matthew 12:38-39 NEB See also Luke 11:29
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, visit www.bahai.org or call 800-228-6483, or for books regarding Bahá’í Faith stop by the Show Low library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.