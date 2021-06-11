Literal thinking is not a minor problem. Its consequences are very serious, more than anyone can imagine. What consequence can be more serious and sinful than the rejection and ridicule of the One who comes to guide humankind and lead them to their divine destiny? What consequence can be greater than sending the Redeemer of the world to prison? What consequence is greater than executing the One who comes to give life to the world? Since the Ones sent by God do not literally fulfill the prophecies, the literal-minded believers, who are always in the majority, simply refuse to pay attention (“Watch”) to the news of His coming. This has been the trend throughout all ages, the prime reason for the rejection of every Messenger and Redeemer God has sent to humankind.
Why is Literal Thinking Popular? Literal thinking is popular for several reasons. It is easier; it does not require abstract thinking. Further, it appeals to the believers’ self-interests, it reinforces what they already want to believe. It gives them the good news of being among the privileged; it offers them the hope of receiving special treatments, favors, honors, and glories from their powerful Redeemer who comes exclusively to comfort them and rescue them, while leaving the followers of other faiths in the grip of hopeless misery, humiliation, and even death by fire!
Imagine the sense of elation and ecstasy that this belief can generate in any believer. No wonder a series of books known as Left Behind (to suffer and die in misery) has sold over 40 million copies. This breaks the record set by any religious book published in the West except the Bible. The success of these books alone points to the fulfillment of the following prophecy concerning the believers who live at the end of the age:
…they will gather around them a great number of [Bible] teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear. II Timothy 4:3 NIV
Today the first obstacle that prevents many Christians from investigating the news of the Second Advent is their assumption and insistence that they know how Jesus will return: from heaven to take the “true” believers with Himself back to heaven, but leave the great majority of humankind behind to suffer and die in misery. Some leaders of literal thinking even estimate the number of Christians who deserve to be saved: about nine percent of the earth’s population.
A Repeated Pattern
There are many parallels between the Jews who lived at the time of Jesus and the literalminded Christians who live today. The Jews expected their Redeemer to come from an “unknown place” with great glory and power to crush their enemies and crown them on a kingdom as lofty and splendid as those ruled by David and Solomon. They said: “Nazareth! Can anything good come from there?” (John 1:46 NIV). Where on earth can a place be unknown to humans? None except the heavens qualify for this honor. How then did Jesus fulfill the expectation cherished by the Jews? What did He say to those who questioned Him? He told them in plain language that He had fulfilled their desire, that He had indeed come from the sky, and that He had at His command “all power.”
…I have come down from heaven… Christ (John 6:38 NIV) See also John 6:42
All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. Christ (Matt. 28:18)
…a deliverer with victorious power… Luke 1:69 NEB
Why did Jesus advance a claim that did not seem to be true? Because He spoke in sign language, not literal language. He contradicted this widely accepted principle: “The Bible means what it says, and it says what it means.” In this instance and many others, Jesus did not mean what He said and did not say what He meant. He used metaphoric speech to show the fulfillment of metaphoric prophecies. Only a spiritual mind can discern and appreciate the things that come from God. The literal mind does not have this extremely valuable and unique talent:
The man without the Spirit does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him, and he cannot understand them, because they are spiritually discerned. I Corinthians 2:14 NIV
Once again Bahá’u’lláh speaks in the same language to show the fulfillment of the same prophecies. He reminds Christians that He has indeed fulfilled their desire, that He has also come from heaven with great power and glory, even as he had come and fulfilled the same expectations in the same way, the first time:
He [Bahá’u’lláh], verily, hath again come down from Heaven even as He came down from it the first time. Bahá’u’lláh
God is my witness! He, the Ancient of everlasting days [Bahá’u’lláh] is come, girded with majesty and power. Bahá’u’lláh
The All-Merciful is come invested with power and sovereignty. Bahá’u’lláh
If Jesus’ statement that He came from heaven is true, cannot the same statement from Bahá’u’lláh also be true? If Jesus’ statement that He has “all power” is true, cannot Bahá’u’lláh’s statement that He has “power and majesty” also be true? Why apply two standards to God’s language spoken at different times? Why take one language symbolically, and the other literally? Who decided that there was a shift in God’s way of speaking between the First and Second Advents?
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, go to www.bahai.org or call 800-228-6483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.