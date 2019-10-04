Some words have several symbolic meanings; the word “death” is one such word. One of its meanings as used in the Scriptures is the death of “ego,” namely egotism. If the death of “spirit” is the ultimate in self-debasement and degradation, the death of “ego” is the ultimate in self-enhancement and growth. The first leads to the death of what is noble, the second to the death of what is ignoble. To become a true believer, one must empty himself of all selfconceit; he must put his egotism so that the spiritual forces can come to life. Here is a reference from the Scriptures conveying such a meaning:
...anyone who has died has been freed from sin. Romans 6:7 NIV
If taken literally the verse conveys no rational meaning, for if death freed one from sin, what would happen to reward and punishment promised in all the scriptures? Let us review another verse indicating such a meaning:
Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on. Revelation 14:13 NIV
It is obvious that this verse is not addressed to the dead who have passed on to the next Kingdom, but to the living who have crushed their egotistical self to death, in order to die in the Lord, to become one with the divine. When an unbeliever submits himself to the Will of the Lord, he draws the divine bounties; when he empties his soul of pride and self-glory, a new life permeates his whole being. Death in God is the highest honor for a human being. For what can be more noble than giving up the old self to become one with the divine. This is what Christ meant when He said:
...The hour has come for the Son of Man to be glorified. In truth, in very truth I tell you, a grain of wheat remains a solitary grain unless it falls into the ground and dies; but if it dies, it bears a rich harvest. John 12:23-24 NEB
The Bahá’í Scriptures, too, use the word death in the same sense used in the biblical Scriptures. Here is a passage from the Báb pointing to the death of ego:
True death is realized when a person dieth to himself at the time of His Revelation in such wise that he seeketh naught except Him.
In a book named The Seven Valleys, Bahá’u’lláh enumerates the stages of man’s spiritual evolution, namely his journey from self to the divine. The journey involves seven stages of “valleys,” the last or highest stage being “the valley of true poverty and absolute nothingness.” Here is a brief passage from The Seven Valleys, referring to this stage, which constitutes the crown of human evolution:
This station is the dying from self and the living in God, the being poor in self and rich in the Desired One. Poverty as here referred to signifieth being poor in the things of the created world, rich in the things of God’s world.
One way to understand the meaning of death is to study the meaning of life. Bahá’u’lláh writes:
…true life is not the life of the flesh but the life of the spirit. For the life of the flesh is common to both men and animals, whereas the life of the spirit is possessed only by the pure in heart who have quaffed from the ocean of faith and partaken of the fruit of certitude. This life knoweth no death, and this existence is crowned by immortality. Even as it hath been said: “He who is a true believer liveth both in this world and in the world to come.” If by “life” be meant this earthly life, it is evident that death must needs overtake it.
