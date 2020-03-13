A stone that causes men to stumble — Romans 9:33 NIV
In crossing to the other side the disciples had forgotten to take bread with them. So, when Jesus said to them, “Beware, be on your guard against the leaven of the Pharisees and Sadducees”, they began to say among themselves, “It is because we have brought no bread!” Knowing what was in their minds, Jesus said to them: “Why do you talk about bringing no bread? Where is your faith? Do you not understand even yet?...How can you fail to see that I was not speaking about bread? Be on your guard, I said, against the leaven of the Pharisees and Sadducees.” Then they understood: they were to be on their guard, not against baker’s leaven, but against the teaching of the Pharisees and Sadducees. Matthew 16:5-12 NEB
Why did Jesus use the word “leaven” to mean “teaching?” And why did His discerning and astute Apostles fail to understand the symbol? If the Apostles had difficulty comprehending their Master, can we claim mastery of His words? Had the symbol “leaven” not been explained, could we have “unsealed” it on our own?
Here are a few other examples from the Scriptures demonstrating symbolism :
The people were waiting expectantly and were all wondering in their hearts if John might possibly be the Christ. John answered them all, “I baptize you with water. But one more powerful than I will come, the thongs of whose sandals I am not worthy to untie. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire. Luke 3:15-16 NIV
What did John mean by “fire”? He did not elaborate.
I have come to bring division. Luke 12:52 NEB See also Matthew 10:35, Luke 14:26
Why would Jesus say, “I have come to bring division”?
And if thy hand offend thee, cut it off: it is better for thee to enter into life maimed, than having two hands to go into hell, into the fire that never shall be quenched. Mark 9:43
What did Jesus mean by “if thy hand offend thee, cut it off...”? And by “the fire that never shall be quenched”?
The divine Teachers speak in a unique and distinct language, invested with many meanings, a language befitting their supreme station. They do not imitate the ways of the people, for they receive their Words from a source higher than their own Self, not lower. They are the well-springs of new knowledge; innovators and creators, not imitators.
We often tend to lower the divine Words to human ways, instead of raising the human to divine. For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts. Isaiah 55:8-9
The inability of the people to distinguish between the symbolic and literal words and their unwillingness to accept the judgment of the new Redeemer have been perhaps the greatest obstacle in the path of the search for truth. A most fundamental key in the understanding of the Scriptures is to separate the literal from the figurative.
Applying the Scientific Approach to the Study of the Scriptures
In this age of knowledge and enlightenment, rarely are scientific or objective methods applied to the understanding of the sacred Words. Essential to the mastery of every discipline is the comprehension of the technical terms or expressions used in the discipline. Such a requirement is taken for granted in all the domains of knowledge, and never questioned. Yet when it comes to religion, a new standard is adopted and applied. It seems as if every reader of the Scriptures considers himself a qualified or almost infallible interpreter. Rarely does the believer recognize the awesome complexities of interpretation.
Lack of the comprehension of signs and symbols is accompanied and partly caused by still another perpetual problem: there seems to be a tendency in most believers to see and to remember only the precepts that fit into their established beliefs and to ignore or overlook the ones that do not. Once a particular point of view is taught, reinforced, and ratified by “authorities,” the succeeding readers or interpreters have a tendency to follow suit, to overlook anything that may fail to fit into the established pattern of preconceived notions.
