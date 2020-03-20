During my boyhood there once was a profession called paperboy. Boys 12 and older delivered newspapers to subscribers on their prescribed routes. Why we didn’t have papergirls is another subject for another time. From ages 14 to 17 I had a couple of routes myself. We essentially had our own businesses, that paid somewhere between 30 and 40 dollars per month. We learned hard work, responsibility, financial management, and how to deal with people. You couldn’t blow off your boss or your customers the way you might have thought you could treat your parents.
It was a seven-days a week job. If there was a day when you couldn’t do your route, it was your responsibility to find a reliable substitute. The going rate for a substitute was one dollar. In the early 1960s a dollar was worth a lot more than it is now — perhaps the equivalent of fifteen dollars in today’s purchasing power. Then too, a dollar was a lot more to a boy than it might have been to an adult.
One Saturday when I was 12 years old the telephone rang. “Bob, I have to be out of town next Saturday. Could you do my paper route for me?”
The prospect of earning a whole dollar was great incentive. “Sure. I’ll do it.”
“If you come over to my house this morning, I’ll give you the list of addresses you deliver to, and tell you the best way to do the route.”
Promptly I showed up at his house. He gave me the list and the strategy. When we were finished, his mother informed him that they needed to go somewhere.
“Would you like a ride home?” she offered.
I readily accepted. On the way to my home she asked, “Do you want to get paid now, or do you want to wait until after you’ve completed the work?”
“I want to be paid now.”
When we got to my home, she handed me a dollar before she and her son went their way. Immediately I spent it on what I cannot now recall — probably candy.
Once both money and candy were gone, it dawned on me that I still had a route to do in one week. The next seven days were to me among the most miserable of my young life. I actually went to my mother in tears.
“Mom, I’m supposed to do a paper route next Saturday, and I’ve already spent my dollar.”
She was sympathetic. Mothers have a way of comforting their distressed children. But she wasn’t about to offer another dollar to replace the one I had squandered.
“You’ll just have to go do it now, Bob. Hopefully, you’ve learned your lesson.”
The following Saturday I went to his house, gathered up the newspapers, and did the route. It didn’t feel good, knowing that no reward awaited me, but at least I got the chore behind me.
There is an order to the ways of God that we instinctively know to be right. When we were children, at least in my generation, we were taught to eat a proper dinner first. Dessert was our reward. We were taught to work first and then play — or get paid. There is something wonderful about a reward after a job done well.
We seem to be losing that value in our current, instant gratification culture. We want fast food. We get letters immediately through email, rather than having a wait a week. We borrow to get immediately what we want, rather than save to get it later. We don’t bother to wait for marriage to do what only married people are supposed to do.
But do we value what we obtain instantly, with minimal effort, the same way we value that for which we had to labor long and hard? Is not what is easily gained just as easily discarded? For those of us who follow Christ, the ultimate fulfillment of the “bitter before the sweet” principle is our future heavenly reward for earthly work well done.
“If then you have been raised up with Christ, keep seeking the things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your mind on the things above, not on the things that are on earth.” Colossians 3:1-2 Maintaining a heavenly focus helps us keep our earthly lives in good order.
I can hear the laments of some of you who read this. Maybe you have gone the instant gratification route and reaped bitter consequences. Christ forgives past failures and specializes in making us into new people. The past can be made right. 2 Corinthians 5:17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.