The way Jesus spoke and the way the Pharisees responded to Him and treated Him presents the most valuable lesson for all believers.
It demonstrates the difference between human language and God’s language.
It teaches us what happens when spiritual language strikes the minds of literal thinkers, what follows when two opposites come together and interact.
Imagine a 4-year-old who hears his parents speak about “burning love,” and thinks that they mean literal fire.
That is how the Pharisees interpreted the Word of Jesus. Imagine also a police officer who hears about a poor, homeless wanderer, with devoted followers, who walks around and tells people that:
• I have come to set fire to the earth. Christ (Luke 12:49 NEB)
• And if asked: “Where are you coming from?” The poor man responds:
• I have come from heaven (sky). Christ (John 6:38 NEB)
• Then he adds: I am the bread that came down from heaven (sky). Christ (John 6:41 NIV)
Literal thinking is anti-Biblical
The literal-minded believers encounter several specific references and many examples throughout the Bible that condemn literal thinking. They also encounter several specific references and many examples that encourage spiritual thinking.
Despite this they continue to insist on the accuracy of their position, and continue to ignore the teachings of the Bible that they should not depend on their personal interpretation (II Peter 1:20; Proverbs 3:5).
What Scriptural defense do we find for literal thinking? None! To justify their stance, literal thinkers have their own verse.
They simply claim—without a single reference to support their views — that: “The Bible means what it says, and says what it means.”
We have countless references and examples that teach us just the opposite.
Surely the Bible contains many literal facts. But contrary to what the literalists claim, the Bible often does not mean what it says, and often does not say what it means.
