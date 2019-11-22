Let us now consider the third guide to the distinction of the figurative from the literal. We can distinguish the two sets of sayings by studying the examples of history, by learning what happened in similar instances in the past.
To help us attain objectively, to free us from misconceptions, Bahá’u’lláh asks us again and again to look back and try to study the examples of those who have been in our place before, to see how the events lived up to the expectations, how the divine Messengers responded to their calls:
Consider the past. How many, both high and low, have, at all times, yearningly awaited the advent of the Manifestations of God in the sanctified persons of His chosen Ones. How often have they expected His coming, how frequently have they prayed that the breeze of divine mercy might blow, and the promised Beauty step forth from behind the veil of concealment, and be made manifest to all the world. And whensoever the portals of grace did open…they all denied Him, and turned away from His face—the face of God Himself. Refer ye, to verify this truth, to that which hath been recorded in every sacred Book. Ponder for a moment, and reflect upon that which hath been the cause of such denial on the part of those who have searched with such earnestness and longing.
Similarly Jesus referred to historical examples to awaken and to guide the seekers of His Kingdom (Matt. 12:3-4).
That the people of the first century had cherished expectations similar to those cherished by the people of the 19th century (and those of today as well) is quite evident; that they were led to their beliefs by misunderstanding the Scriptures is also quite evident; that they were disappointed to find their expectations wrong is also equally evident. What is not so evident, at least to most of us, is that we may be following their example and repeating their mistakes and misjudgments after twenty centuries of learning and enlightenment. Examples justifying such comparison are many.
The refusal of Jesus to live up to the pompous expectations of the literal-minded Pharisees indicates that the prophecies implying earthly power and splendor carry only symbolic messages or meanings, not literal.
Many examples have already been cited. For illustration, let us repeat one of those. The Jews had believed that their Savior would come to save them from servitude to the Romans, would restore their lost fortunes, and would set Himself on the throne of David (II Sam. 7:16) with power and great glory. And they said:
But we had been hoping that he was the man to liberate Israel... Luke 24:21 NEB
Yet in response to their expectations, based on misjudging the spirit of the Scriptures, they received a poor man, the son of a carpenter, destitute of all worldly honors. In fact, after the advent of Christ, their fortunes declined even further. Such a decline was clearly predicted by Christ (Matt. 23:37-39). The Jews expected their Messiah to endure forever:
Our Law teaches us that the Messiah continues for ever... John 12:34 NEB
Yet they received One who endured for only three short years. They had hoped for earthly sovereignty; Christ delivered spiritual sovereignty, saying: “My kingdom is not of this world” (John 18:36).
Yes, the Jews hoped for something dramatic, concrete, the descent of something sensible from heaven. Heavenly thoughts, glowing words, worthy and good wishes would not save them from servitude, would not satisfy their insatiable cravings for power and glory. And they were disappointed to hear:
The spirit alone gives life, the flesh is of no avail... John 6:63 NEB
But it was difficult to adore the spirit, to seek the spiritual. How could they honor a man they already knew too well a lowly neighbor, a poor wanderer from their hometown? After all, what good can come out of a little town like Nazareth?
Never has a Messenger come in accordance with the expectation of the masses. Never has a Redeemer come with earthly honor and glory. Never has a Savior sought to convince the crowds by the forces of the miraculous—the dazzling display of power and pageantry.
