The grand delusion

There is a way which seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death. Proverbs 14:12
Perhaps Satan’s most universally believed lie to us humans is that freedom from God equals freedom. The implications of the lie have horrific personal and societal ramifications.
“Everyone who commits sin is the slave of sin,” said Jesus. John 8:34 His statement is easier understood if one substitutes the word “addiction” for “sin.” Even the world recognizes the addictive nature of alcohol, drugs, tobacco, pornography, gambling, etc. All sin is addictive. All sin moves individuals and societies toward ruin and death.
The Bible tells us that without Christ we are blinded and enslaved by Satan. 2 Corinthians 4:3-4, 2 Timothy 2:26 This blindness is the driving force behind the false science of evolution, which posits that we are products of chance in a purposeless universe that somehow spontaneously generated itself from nothing. One of the patron saints of evolutionary meaninglessness, Aldous Huxley (1894-1963), admitted as much.
“I had motives for not wanting the world to have a meaning; consequently, I assumed that it had none, and was able without any difficulty to find satisfying reasons for this assumption. Most ignorance is vincible ignorance. We don’t know because we don’t want to know. It is our will that decides how and upon what subjects we shall use our intelligence. Those who detect no meaning in the world generally do so because…it suits their books that the world should be meaningless….For myself, as, no doubt, for most of my contemporaries, the philosophy of meaninglessness was essentially an instrument of liberation. The liberation we desired was…from a certain system of morality. We objected to the morality because it interfered with our sexual freedom….The supporters of these systems claimed that in some way they embodied the meaning (a Christian meaning, they insisted) of the world. There was one admirably simple method of confuting these people and at the same time justifying ourselves in our political and erotic revolt: We could deny that the world had any meaning whatsoever.” 1
In other words, “we can make the truth to be whatever we wish.” We can at least commend Aldous Huxley for his honesty, but must challenge his illogical and self-contradictory conclusion. We humans cannot live without bedrock truth, as he himself stated. “Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored.” 2
Neither could Aldous Huxley live with meaninglessness. Lacking the foundation of biblical truth, he had to find a substitute. In the final ten years of his life he experimented with psychedelic drugs such as mescaline and LSD. On Nov. 22, 1963, while on his death bed he asked his wife to inject him with LSD. He died later that day, the same day as the noted Christian writer C. S. Lewis and President John F. Kennedy.
For the first 18 years of my life I lived the delusion, supposing that freedom from God equaled freedom. But when I met Christ, He set me free from slavery to sin. For me it was like someone turned on the lights in a dark, hazard filled room.
• Aldous Huxley, Ends and Means, 1946
• Aldous Huxley, Complete Essays 2, 1926-1929
Robert Alan Ward is a veteran and holds a B.S. in Christian Education from San Diego Christian College. He is retired and lives in Show Low with his wife, Gisela. You can read more of his work at www.absorbingtales4u.com
