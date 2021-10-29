Jesus declared that when He returned, He would divide the people into two groups: When the Son of Man comes…he will separate the people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. He will put the sheep on his right and the goats on his left. Christ (Matt. 25:31-33 NIV)
Who are the two groups? One group consists of the believers who welcome their Lord into their hearts and homes, and the other of the believers who fail to respond to His knocking.
Today Jesus’ prediction has come true. Some Christians have welcomed the Lord and embraced Him, while many others have ignored His call.
To those who would recognize Him and welcome Him, Jesus promised rewards beyond description. He said He would give them the glorious honor of sitting with Him on His throne:
Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me. To him who overcomes, I will give the right to sit with me on my throne, just as I overcame and sat down with my Father on his throne. Christ (Rev. 3:20-21)
Just as it was in the days of Noah (Matt. 24:37) and in the days of Jesus, most people today are complacent with their lives.
The news of the coming of the Lord does not excite them. It does not bring them out of their churches and synagogues.
They continue to remain asleep in the night of unawareness. They do not heed Jesus’ repeated warnings that they should be watchful and vigilant at all times.
Behold, I come like a thief! Blessed is he who stays awake and keeps his clothes with him, so that he may not go naked and be shamefully exposed. Christ (Rev. 16:15 NIV)
Be always on the watch, and pray that you may be able to escape all that is about to happen, and that you may be able to stand before the Son of Man. Christ (Luke 21:36 NIV)
Our Redeemer makes an urgent appeal to Christians—who have fixed their hopes and their eyes on the skies — to investigate for themselves the news of His coming — the news of the Advent of this most glorious Revelation. He invites each of us to step forward and see for ourselves the fulfillment of all the prophecies of the Scriptures. He invites us to seek the knowledge of this most glorious event in human history!
He invites us to come and see for ourselves the supreme power and glory of the One we have been waiting for!
He invites us to examine the Blueprint that He has brought for building the City of God!
He invites us to come and see for ourselves the heavenly Civilization that He has already established—a Civilization the like of which the world has never seen before!
This Civilization, this Kingdom, has been growing steadily and slowly “like a mustard seed.” And as our Lord has promised, it will become, in due season, the largest of all trees:
What shall we say the kingdom of God is like, or what parable shall we use to describe it?
It is like a mustard seed, which is the smallest seed you plant in the ground.
Yet when planted, it grows and becomes the largest of all garden plants, with such big branches that the birds of the air can perch in its shade. Christ (Mark 4:30-32 NIV)
We have the freedom and the honor to participate and become a part of this Kingdom. To succeed in our search, we must set aside all our fears, assumptions, and preconditions, and begin our spiritual journey with total dependence on God, rather than on Bible teachers and scholars who depend only on human understanding!
Can we expect to be delivered through avoidance and inaction? Can we expect to be saved by ignoring His “knocking” and by keeping our heart closed?
Can we expect to be saved by disobeying our Lord, by not seeking, by not praying, and by not “watching” or paying attention to the news of His coming?
… Through knowledge shall the just be delivered. Proverbs 11:9
This is the most auspicious time in human history.
It is the time to lay the foundation for the City of God. Our Redeemer invites us to come and participate in building this city.
He invites us to overcome our fears and open our hearts to His most glorious Advent!
He invites us to search for the Heavenly Thief!
He invites us to allow the “Lamp of our Spiritual Wisdom” to lead us to the Bridegroom and His everlasting Banquet!
We are not asked to accept anything, only to investigate, test, and examine, only to “watch” or pay attention to the glorious News of His coming, and to the overwhelming evidence that proves that our Lord has already returned!
Is it wise to let history once again repeat itself?
Is it wise to ignore the Sun because of the drifting clouds of literalism—clouds that have dominated the hearts and minds of humankind and concealed the light of true understanding?
May God bless and guide you in all your endeavors.
What is the Bahá’í Faith?
The Bahá’í Faith is a new religion God has sent to unify all nations and peoples of the world and to establish a global civilization based on justice, peace, and harmony.
The Bahá’í Faith is not a denomination or a sect—section—of another religion. It is an independent Faith, of the same stature as Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism, and Islam.
Only once in a thousand years does a religion of such stature appear upon the earth.
Bahá’ís, followers of the Bahá’í Faith, believe that a new age has dawned. To protect our planet and its peoples, we must adopt a new global order. This is predicted:
…the old order of things has passed away…I am making all things new!
Christ (Rev. 21:4-5)
Bahá’u’lláh—the Glory of God—Founder of the Bahá’í Faith, predicts that we are on the verge of a new world order.
In a little while, all things shall be made new: Soon will the present day order be rolled up, and a new one spread out in its stead…
Bahá’u’lláh claims to be the One promised in all holy scriptures.
What is Bahá’u’lláh’s prime purpose?
Bahá’u’lláh has come to bring us together. He has come to establish unity and harmony among all nations.
This is also predicted:
When that time comes…I will gather all the nations together.
Joel 3:1-2
It shall be that I will gather all nations and tongues; and they shall come and see My glory [Glory of God]. Isaiah 66:18
Bahá’u’lláh, the Glory of God, has come to make us aware of our spiritual destiny, to remind us of the purpose for which we were created, to teach us and inspire us to live in joy, happiness, and harmony, and to extend our love to all the peoples of the world:
Ye were created to show love one to another and not perversity and rancor.
Take pride not in love for yourselves but in love for your fellow-creatures.
Glory not in love for your country, but in love for all mankind. Bahá’u’lláh
