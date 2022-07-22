Even if a family were ideal, it still could not fulfill all of an individual’s needs.
God never intended our spouse to meet all of our social needs. Further, we cannot expect a spouse to guide each journey, to protect from each danger, to rejoice at each triumph, to weep at each setback, and to converse upon each topic.
This is an impossible standard, and approaches idolatry. Even married people need a circle of friends of the same sex.
When the family is under assault, when it suffers decline, Christians rightly say there is hope for the family. But we do not hope in the family.
There is hope for the family because God has redeemed families. But we must be realistic about the family. Jesus redeems it because it needs redemption.
The family is good, for God ordained it. He made family a means of redemption, as fathers and mothers raise children in the nurture and admonition of the Lord (Ep.6.4).
He expects parents to direct their children “to keep the way of the Lord” (Ge.18.19). But the family needs help.
Some people romanticize the family and vainly pursue the perfect family. Others vilify the family, avoiding marriage and parenthood at all costs. God says the family is good, but broken; broken, but redeemed.
Jesus declares that those who hear and do God’s will are his mother and brothers (Mt.12.46-50). Thus the family of faith claims a believer’s ultimate loyalty and is more basic to his identity.
We can realize Jesus’ vision for the family by letting the church strengthen the natural family and function as the spiritual family. This requires changes in both outlook and lifestyle.
Church and family are both great institutions, but inevitably there will be tensions between their claims. Sometimes the church demands too much time of its active people, accidentally undercutting the family, as parents and children are rushing off to church activities.
Families cite a need for time together as they absent themselves from Christian service and fellowship. Jesus urges us to give the spiritual family its due, living as the family of the redeemed, knit together by Christ.
We live in a scattered age. People move. Families break apart. We need to heed the words of Jesus. “Who is my mother and father, our sisters and brothers? Whoever does the will of our Father is our mother and father, our sister and brother.” Let us so live, that all might know the peace and blessing of life in a good family.
Maranatha!
(mar-uh-nath-uh – “Our Lord Comes”)
Pastor Steve can be reached at PastorSteve @MaranathaBibleChurch.org
