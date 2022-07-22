Even if a family were ideal, it still could not fulfill all of an individual’s needs.

God never intended our spouse to meet all of our social needs. Further, we cannot expect a spouse to guide each journey, to protect from each danger, to rejoice at each triumph, to weep at each setback, and to converse upon each topic.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.