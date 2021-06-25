Christians have a precedent for the meaning of sky in precisely the same context: the descent of a Redeemer from above.
The Jews did not have this precedent. The example that Jesus set — how He fulfilled the prophecies and how people rejected His interpretation — should open the hearts and minds of all faithful Christians. It should awaken them to this truth, to this invaluable lesson of history: Human beings should not regard their understanding of prophecy as the standard of truth.
… Man can never hope to attain unto the knowledge of the All-Glorious, can never quaff from the stream of divine knowledge and wisdom … unless and until he ceases to regard the words and deeds of mortal men as a standard for the true understanding and recognition of God and His Prophets. Bahá’u’lláh
When tested for their ability to decode the prophetic language, human beings have always received a failing grade. In the court of prophecy, they have always proved to be unfair and incompetent judges. Does a Redeemer come to break the seal of prophecies, or should He ask Bible teachers to teach Him the wisdom required to break them?
“Who is worthy to break the seals and open the scroll?” But no one in heaven or on earth or under the earth could open the scroll or even look inside it. Christ (Rev. 5:2-3 NIV)
All prophetic vision has become for you like a sealed book. … Isaiah 29:11 NEB
Does a Redeemer come to judge us by His truth, or does He come to be judged by our “truth?”
… He is coming to judge … the peoples with His truth. Psalms 96:13 NKJ
Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your understanding. Proverbs 3:5
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, go to www.bahai.org or call 800-228-6483.
