“What is man...that thou should try him every moment?” (Job 7:17-18). As Job asked long ago: why should God test us, put us on trial, every moment, all the days of our lives? Recognizing the necessity and the purpose of testing is a key to the understanding of religion and the divine purpose in creating humankind. Without this knowledge nothing can make sense. Testing is carried out not only through misfortune but good fortune as well. The Qur’án refers to both mediums:
We try you with evil and good for a testing. Qur’án 21:36 A
Testing as a Means of Measuring Human’s Sense of Responsibility: It was stated earlier that because of our inherent freedom as well as our knowledge of right and wrong (granted by the Messengers), we stand accountable for our acts. If this is the case, then there must be ways through which our accountability or responsibility is measured. These ways are called tests. Testing is a means of indicating our worthiness and sincerity, of showing the extent to which we live up to our duties and obligations.
Since we honor our duties in varying measures (some of us ignore them, others fully or partially fulfill them), God wishes to sift us, to separate us into grades, even as a teacher does. Testing is the means of doing this.
We are tested basically in two ways: by our deeds and by our faith, by what we do and what we think or believe. In the realm of deeds, we encounter an ever-increasing array of temptations, which we must learn to curb or cope with. Though usually unrecognized, we encounter similar tests or temptations in the realm of faith and beliefs as well. Faced with a tragedy or failure we question our faith in God; asked to seek the Message of a new Redeemer, we wonder if the security of our own religion is not preferable to the challenge of the unfamiliar, or if the time required for the search for truth could not be spent more profitably in the pursuit of material gains or pleasures. Thus, God has ordained that we get what we seek and what we deserve, either worldly or spiritual riches, depending on our choice.
God’s Wisdom ordains that each soul manifest its inner motives— its purity or impurity, its sincerity or insincerity. Under the covering of darkness, everything hides beneath the seal of concealment. Then the sun rises and removes the seal, stirring the hidden powers to unfold—all powers, both good and evil. Two seeds, seemingly identical, preserve their outward identity until offered an opportunity to unfold their potential—one growing into tare and thistle, the other blooming into such beauty as to defy description.
The seed sown on rock stands for those who receive the word with joy when they hear it, but have no root; they are believers for a while, but in the time of testing they desert. Luke 8:13-14 NEB
For there is nothing hidden that will not become public, nothing under cover that will not be made known and brought into the open. Luke 8:17 NEB
When the Scriptures declare that: He had blinded their eyes and deadened their hearts, so they can neither see with their eyes, nor understand with their hearts, nor turn—and I would heal them. John 12:40 NIV
The implied message is not that God tempts anyone into unbelief, but that He raises the station of faith or belief in Himself and His Messengers to such heights as to be accessible only to the deserving, exactly as a teacher who sets standards for his tests by making them so difficult as to be passed only by the prepared students. Those who pretend purity and perfection must be challenged, tested and tried, to prove themselves. A skeptic reads a symbolic passage from the Scriptures, one that does not fit into his conceptions—more accurately preconceptions—of truth. He sets the book aside, calling it superstition. He is so sure of his infallibility (in spite of evidence against it) that he passes immediate judgment, before taking time to examine all the evidence. Has he passed his test? To pass a test in philosophy or physics, he invests untold hours; to pass from the fleeting dominion to the eternal, he invests none. Is he deserving of the rewards of recognition, the gift of knowledge, the serenity of certitude? An unprepared student can claim knowledge until tested and proved wanting. To realize itself or attain its potential, everything must pass through the crucible of testing. Testing aids each soul to attain its due position in the scheme of evolution.
…from time immemorial even unto eternity the Almighty hath tried, and will continue to try, His servants, so that light may be distinguished from darkness, truth from falsehood, right from wrong, guidance from error, happiness from misery, and roses from thorns. Bahá’u’lláh
Even after we profess faith or belief, considering ourselves God’s favorite, we are still not exempt from the tests. Here are the words of the Qur’án, quoted by Bahá’u’lláh at the end of the preceding passage:
Think men that when they say ‘we believe,’ they shall be let alone and not be put to proof? Qur’án 29:2
As the Scriptures declare: Even gold passes through the assayer’s fire, and more precious than perishable gold is faith which has stood the test. These trials come so that your faith may prove itself worthy of all praise, glory, and honor when Jesus Christ is revealed. I Peter 1:7 NEB See also James 1:12-15
Even the divine Messengers are put to the test: Stay awake, and pray that you may be spared the test. The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak. Matthew 26:41 As the Scriptures testify Abraham too faced the divine tests (Heb. 11:17), a fact confirmed by Bahá’u’lláh (Gleanings from the Writings of Bahá’u’lláh, pp. 75-76, 11-12).
