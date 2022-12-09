The tragic story of Jesus should encircle the lives of all faithful believers with haloes of absolute and unconditional humility. Those haloes should enlighten all their thoughts. They should guide every step of their spiritual journey. Jesus exalted and blessed the meek who acknowledge their spiritual poverty (Matt. 5:3, 5), and debased those infected with pride (Matt. 23:12).
“If anyone wishes to be a follower of mine, he must leave self behind.” Matthew 16:24 NEB; see also John 9:39.
“Let a man humble himself till he is like this child, and he will be the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.” Matthew 17:4.
He that is exalted among you shall be abased, and he that is abased shall be exalted. Bahá’u’lláh.
A lack of humility — such as saying “I am sure I am right and have no need to investigate Bahá’u’lláh’s claim” — is the first and foremost obstacle in the path of many devout Christians. This obstacle is so powerful, it conceals from the sleeping souls the most splendid revelation of God’s glory and grace. To the awakened, the Glory of God shines as brightly as the lightning that illumines the sky (Matt. 24:27). To the sleepers, that Supreme Glory remains as hidden as a thief (Rev. 3:3).
Those who start their spiritual journey with this grave obstacle — I am sure Jesus must come from the sky — will be unable to take the next essential step: Test Bahá’u’lláh — the Glory of God — by God’s standards, rather than by their own faulty assumptions. They will fail for the same reason that others before them have failed: Staying firmly on the literal track, preferring the earthly bread over the heavenly.
“O concourse of Christians! We have, on a previous occasion, revealed Ourself unto you, and ye recognized Me not. This is yet another occasion vouchsafed unto you. This is the Day of God; turn ye unto Him … The Beloved One loveth not that ye be consumed with the fire of your desires. Were ye to be shut out as by a veil from Him, this would be for no other reason than your own waywardness and ignorance. Ye make mention of Me, and know Me not. Ye call upon Me, and are heedless of My Revelation…
“O people of the Gospel! They who were not in the Kingdom have now entered it, whilst We behold you, in this day, tarrying at the gate. Rend the veils asunder by the power of your Lord, the Almighty, the All-Bounteous, and enter, then, in My name My Kingdom. Thus biddeth you He Who desireth for you everlasting life…
“We behold you, O children of the Kingdom, in darkness. This, verily, beseemeth you not. Are ye, in the face of the Light, fearful because of your deeds? Direct yourselves towards Him … Verily, He (Jesus) said: ‘Come ye after Me, and I will make you to become fishers of men.’ In this day, however, We say: ‘Come ye after Me, that We may make you to become quickeners of mankind.’”
—Bahá’u’lláh, The Proclamation of Bahá’u’lláh.
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, please go to www.bahai.org or call 800-228-6483.
