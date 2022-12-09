The tragic story of Jesus should encircle the lives of all faithful believers with haloes of absolute and unconditional humility. Those haloes should enlighten all their thoughts. They should guide every step of their spiritual journey. Jesus exalted and blessed the meek who acknowledge their spiritual poverty (Matt. 5:3, 5), and debased those infected with pride (Matt. 23:12).

“If anyone wishes to be a follower of mine, he must leave self behind.” Matthew 16:24 NEB; see also John 9:39.

