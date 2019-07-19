The number is required. What number? The one that ADOT says is voluntary which must be on your state driver’s license by October 1, 2020 or your license will not be valid as a form of picture ID. It’s part of a national plan, implemented in 2005 to provide “Real ID’s” for every American, and, as you might guess, weed out “non-citizens” from the population.
So, knowing that every good has an accompanying evil, you might say, “That’s a good idea. Let’s cut off the illegal aliens from goods and services.”
Yeah but...the hidden intent is to track and control all of us. That’s bad.
Your Social Security number has evolved over time into sort of a “Real ID” number, but the controllers want more information, like your picture. You probably missed it, but every child born in the USA must have a SS number if they are declared as a dependent. Why? Is if for their good health and well-being? Not hardly. It’s for the long-term objective of ruling and controlling our population.
Interestingly enough, on the application from ADOT, several Arizona Revised Statues are listed that require your SS number. The instructions say, “It will be used to verify your identity.” One of the numbers is 666.
Now, that may not mean anything to you, but in the Revelation we read: “And he (the antichrist) provides that no one should be able to buy or to sell, except the one who has the mark, either the name of the beast or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for the number is that of a man; and his number is six hundred and sixty-six” (Rev.13.17,18).
But God brings good news to the afflicted; He binds up the brokenhearted and proclaims liberty to captives, and freedom to prisoners (Isa.61.1). Our God is not a dictator, who seeks to control our every movement. We have “freedom in Christ” to live by faith in Him, not by the rule of men (John 8.36). “It was for freedom that Christ set us free; therefore keep standing firm and do not be subject again to a yoke of slavery” (Gal.5.1).
Already some 7,000 Swedes have received their numbers and information programmed into a tiny computer chip that’s injected into the web of their thumbs. This is the clear sign of things to come.
Well, what can we do? If we don’t have the Federal ID number on our driver’s licenses, we can get a passport. That will work for awhile, but finally, it’ll be “take the number and comply or you’ll not be able to travel, do business, or purchase anything.”
So, we have a choice (as usual); 1) pray and seek God’s favor and deliverance and do what we can to neutralize these odious regulations (2 Chron.7.14; James 1.22), or 2) have a revolution and take our country back.
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship
