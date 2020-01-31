As stated, the opening of the Book, or the unsealing of the mysteries, by the Messenger of our age, is prophesied in all the scriptures. For instance, Chapter 6 of the Book of Revelation is devoted entirely to this subject. (Other references: Dan. 7:9-10; II Pet. 1:20; Rev. 5:1-5; 5:9-10; 8:1; 10:1,2,7,8; 20:11-12; 22:10.)
Both the Báb and Bahá’u’lláh in their prolific works (encompassing over a hundred volumes) have unsealed and uncovered not only the symbolic words of the past Messengers but also new truths never before revealed—truths, which as Jesus testified, people of His age “could not bear” (John 16:12). Bahá’u’lláh refers repeatedly to the unsealing of the mysteries by His Pen:
The Most Great Law hath been revealed…Every hidden thing hath been brought to light, by virtue of the Will of the Supreme Ordainer, He Who hath ushered in the Last Hour…
And again:
Through Him the mysteries have been unraveled, the veils rent asunder and the signs and evidences disclosed. Lo! He hath now been made manifest. He bringeth to light
whatsoever He willeth, and treadeth upon the high places of the earth, invested with transcendent majesty and power.
Even though many truths have been revealed, there remain many others as yet undisclosed:
Behold, how many are the mysteries that lie as yet unraveled within the tabernacle of the knowledge of God, and how numerous the gems of His wisdom that are still concealed in His inviolable treasuries!
And again:
Notwithstanding all that We have mentioned, how innumerable are the pearls which have remained unpierced in the shell of Our heart! How many the húrís of inner meaning that are as yet concealed within the chambers of divine wisdom!
To Summarize:
( The right to interpret the symbolic words is given solely to the Savior of the age.)
(Traditional interpretation of prophecies leads to unreasonable conclusions—the total reordering of the universe.)
(In fulfillment of the prophecies, both the Báb and Bahá’u’lláh have “opened the divine Book,” unveiling its mysteries in over a hundred volumes.)
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, visit www.bahai.org or call 1-800-228-6483
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.