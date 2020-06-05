The Potter’s Wheel

From Isaiah 64:8 Amplified Bible (AMP), we read,
“Yet, O Lord, You are our Father; We are the clay, and You our Potter,
And we all are the work of Your hand!” And, also, in the The Passion Translation (TPT), it reads,
“Each one of us is the creative, artistic work of your hands!”
Also, in James 1:2-4, in the The Voice (VOICE) translation, it reads,
“2-4 Don’t run from tests and hardships, brothers and sisters.
As difficult as they are, you will ultimately find joy in them; if you embrace them, your faith will blossom under pressure and teach you true patience as you endure. And true patience brought on by endurance will equip you to complete the long journey and cross the finish line — mature, complete, and wanting nothing.”
And the Bible also tell us, “For we are God’s masterpiece.”
Ephesians 2:10 New Living Translation (NLT)
When a Potter (God) takes His “clay” (“us”) onto His Wheel (Jesus
Christ), he needs first the right material (the Word of God within us!) and then he needs that material to be fully CENTERED on that wheel in order to make His proper ‘creation’ (and also so that the clay will NOT ‘tear apart’ in the process!).
In my 45+ yrs of being a fully ‘surrendered’ Christian, I had felt, at times, through my spiritual ‘journey’, at least in my “growing up” years, that I was the “cock of the walk”, SUPER “Joe Christian”, doing everything imaginable in the church from leading bible studies, teaching Sunday School, visitation ministry, planning outreaches and even having, and writing, a home bible study!
Basically just being there whenever the church doors were “open”! One could say that I was really ON FIRE for the Lord, throughout my Christ-led portion of my life up to NOW...
BUT, on the contrary, I was “stricken” by a very debilitating, fatigue-like and “incurable” illness (even up to now!), in my mid-
30’s, and eventually, was FULLY disabled until NOW..! (About 25+
yrs later).
But what Christ-like characteristic did God ‘ingrain’ into ME during this time of a long-standing, chronic, debilitating illness I have been dealing with all this time?
HUMILITY! Of which, I would NOT be able to “pastor” at ANY church, according to scripture, see ref.) let alone the one I am currently pastoring at now. (1 Peter 5:2-3 New Living Translation NLT)
Unlike a human potter is pretty much finished with his “creation”, as soon as it leaves his potter’s wheel and enters the kiln, God is NEVER “finished” with us! (Until we are WITH HIM in Heaven!).
I oftentimes tell my congregation that no matter how long you have been a Christian, or how many things (or “ministries”) you have done throughout your Christian life or, even how old you are, until you are “six feet under”, you will NEVER really KNOW ALL the things to learn about “life”, in general, about yourself, about others (“relationships”), and will NEVER KNOW EVERYTHING ABOUT ANYTHING, until our Lord “takes you home”!
I believe that EVERYTHING IN LIFE (ESPECIALLY as a Christian earnestly trying to follow God) is a “test”. But not just ANY “test”, but a test of your ever- growing FAITH!
Oftentimes — and this is where I believe that God does HIS WORK ON YOU the most(!) — you may be just “minding your own business”, just doing doing your everyday chores, work, or errands when, “out of the blue”, you may hear someone “honk their horn’ at you or, you may ‘hear’ about somebody, in church, who has talked negatively “behind your back”, or a financial, or a health problem, or “crisis” comes upon you or, maybe something really terrible has happened upon a loved one or a family member...
What does the Bible say about these “non” self-induced “trials and tribulations” that may befall you at any moment in time?
Again, as it says in James 1:2-4 (VOICE), “2-4 Don’t run from tests and hardships... As difficult as they are, you will ultimately find joy in them; if you embrace them, your faith will blossom under pressure and teach you true patience as you endure.
And [this] will equip you to [be] mature, complete, and wanting [or lacking] nothing (or, “MATURE AND COMPLETE ENOUGH IN YOUR FAITH TO BE “ready” for ANYTHING, in terms of “trials and tribulations”).” GOD IS “NOT DONE” with you yet, as opposed to a ‘human’ potter is finished with his “creation”.
God is continually trying to MOLD YOU “...into the image of His Son [and share inwardly His likeness]..! (Romans 8:29 Amplified Bible, Classic Edition AMPC)
One commentary states,” When we come to the Potter (GOD), we need to surrender all to Him, all our imperfections and let Him be our Master. We need to let Him MOLD US and make us the VESSEL OF HONOR that He wants us to be!”
Being centered in Jesus is to have our life fully surrendered to Him where He is in FULL control! Jesus has to become both Savior and LORD in our life!
Just like the potter cannot mold the piece of clay into the piece of pottery that he is trying to make unless it is perfectly CENTERED on the wheel, in the same way God cannot begin to properly work with us unless we are perfectly centered in JESUS CHRIST — in FULL surrender!”
So, surrender to Christ Jesus, TODAY, SO GOD CAN CONTINUE TO MOLD(!), TRANSFORM AND SANCTIFY (make “holy” and righteous, in HIS SIGHT, as we LIVE FOR HIM) us into the ORIGINAL “MASTERPIECE” He created ALL OF US to.
