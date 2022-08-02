Forgiveness … it is a journey. Sometimes the journey can be simple and easy, while at other times, the journey can be difficult because the situation is too grievous or painful. And, for some of us, there is vacillating between the two journeys.

When I am on the journey calling me to forgive another, I try to remember I am a follower of the God who gives second, third, and unlimited chances. I try to remember there is nothing I can do that God will not forgive if I am truly repentant and ask God for forgiveness. I try to remember because of God’s forgiveness, I am called to offer that same grace and mercy to others. But to be honest there are many times when forgiving is difficult and seems impossible.

