Forgiveness … it is a journey. Sometimes the journey can be simple and easy, while at other times, the journey can be difficult because the situation is too grievous or painful. And, for some of us, there is vacillating between the two journeys.
When I am on the journey calling me to forgive another, I try to remember I am a follower of the God who gives second, third, and unlimited chances. I try to remember there is nothing I can do that God will not forgive if I am truly repentant and ask God for forgiveness. I try to remember because of God’s forgiveness, I am called to offer that same grace and mercy to others. But to be honest there are many times when forgiving is difficult and seems impossible.
At my church each Sunday we pray the Lord’s prayer. In doing so we say the words, “forgive us our debts (trespasses) as we forgive our debtors (those who trespass again us).” Have you considered the implication of those words? Do you really desire God to forgive you as you forgive others, especially when you carry unforgiveness in your heart?
Sometimes my unforgiveness is due to the other person seeming insincere, and the apology simply appears to be way for them to deceptively control a situation which is not going the way they want. Other times I have trouble forgiving because it seems that offense has caused me deep pain and I would rather stay in the pain and anger. The truth is we are all called to give forgiveness – even to the worst of the worst, even when our hearts are breaking from the flagrant and reprehensible actions another has taken and continues to take. We are called to extend full and complete and sincere forgiveness to all persons.
When we forgive, even what we feel is unforgivable, we are letting light break through the darkness of our lives and bring us healing that wouldn’t be possible if we allow the shadows of resentment, anger and hatred to continue to reign over our daily lives and decisionmaking. There is a release and a freedom that descends into our being when we can put something to rest by taking the necessary journey to provide another with the forgiveness that God has so freely given us.
Often society tells us we must forgive and forget, but forgiveness does not mean we are to forget and blindly return to things the way they were. Take an abuser or a narcissist. They will apologize, charm and flatter you to get what they want from you; they will manipulate you and when you least expect it, you are right back in that toxic relationship. It turns toxic when you don’t meet their demands and expectations and a vicious cycle ensues. God never calls us to put ourselves in dangerous situations. We are not called to accept a person back into our lives again when our health or emotional well-being would be negatively affected by continuing that relationship.
Look closely at the lives you touch each day. Are you in need of forgiveness? Ask for it! Do you need to give forgiveness? Give it! Take this journey with all its hills and valleys and move towards a life so full of light that it shines like a beacon on a hill.
