Today Christians all around the world observe Good Friday. It is on this day that we remember the day that a man named Jesus was crucified by the Romans. Christians believe that Jesus was more than just a man. We believe that Jesus was incarnate, meaning God and man. We also believe he is the Messiah, the one who saves. When you think about the fact that Jesus, the Messiah, the Savior was crucified, do you wonder why Christians would call this day Good Friday? Most believe that this was simply a term that could be interchanged with words like pious and holy.
It is indeed a holy day for those of the Christian faith. In attending a Good Friday service, you feel the pain, the grief, and the emptiness that was a part of what Jesus experienced on the Road to Resurrection. And it wasn’t just Jesus that experienced grief and emptiness, it was his followers. No matter how many times Jesus had tried to explain to them what was going to happen, it was futile in sparing the disciples grief, emptiness, and doubt. No definition of a 180 degree turn around could be exemplified more, when you look at the joyous celebration of Jesus’ triumphant journey into Jerusalem followed by His devastating trial, beatings, and execution just a few days later. How could anyone consider this a good day?
Thankfully from where you and I sit, we know where the story goes from here. The story of Good Friday is a key part of the Good News. It is part of our rescue story. But it’s only part of the story. Jesus told His disciples what would happen. He would be resurrected. In this resurrection a new covenant was established. This would be one that could be kept, because the terms became so very simple. Believe on the Lord Jesus and you shall be saved.
All the gospels, Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John tell a resurrection story. I think Mark’s version is the most interesting because many would think it’s the least satisfying. Women go to the tomb to embalm Jesus. Their worries about who would roll away the stone disappeared quickly when they find that the tomb is already opened. After a man in a white robe tells them that Jesus was raised, he tells the women to go and tell the disciples to meet Jesus in Galilee. And what do they do? They leave the tomb, running as fast as they can and….telling no one. That’s how Mark ends it. Yet here we are today, over 2000 years later with the full story firmly in our hands. Clearly at some point these women told someone so why did Mark end it this way? I believe it was intentional. Mark wants his readers to write the rest of the story. All that Jesus said and did should give us the tools we need to do that. When Mark wrote this, there were a lot of reasons to be fearful. Christians were being persecuted and executed in Rome thanks to the madness of Nero. What are our reasons today to be fearful? In this season, where we’re emerging from a global pandemic that’s kept us apart for over a year, I can’t think of a better time to overcome any fear we might have, get out there, and tell the story of Jesus sacrificial love for us. If you leave this article with one thing let it be this, God will never grow weary of waiting for you to extend your hand towards His that is already reaching out. Happy Easter!
Pastor Amy Kalm| pastoramyk @whitemountainumc.org 520-305-0221|
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.