For many denominations around the world, we are in the season of Lent. Methodists also celebrate Lent. It started on Feb. 17 when we observed Ash Wednesday. We are on the road to resurrection!
I would like to share with you some of our traditions of Lent. They have history. The different practices have significant meaning.
Let’s start by looking at the day before Ash Wednesday. In the Church Calendar year, the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday is called Fat Tuesday. You might better know it as Mardi Gras.
When we say Mardi Gras, we might be tempted to think about the outlandish and wild celebrations that we see in New Orleans. But this day has far more significance than that.
Because Lent was associated with fasting and repentance, back in medieval times people started using the Tuesday before as a time to clean out all of the sugar and yeast so they wouldn’t be tempted during Lent.
They also used up any meat they had. Today, many churches celebrate this day with a pancake supper. To this day my family still has a tradition of making pancakes for dinner on Shrove Tuesday.
To understand the timing of Ash Wednesday and Lent, we actually need to look forward to Easter!
What did the medieval church use to set the date for Easter? They used the moon.
Easter is on the first Sunday on or after the first full moon after the Spring Equinox. This year the Spring Equinox or first day of spring is on March 20. The next full moon after that is on March 28. The next Sunday after that is April 4, which is Easter Sunday.
Now that we have that date, we count 46 days back and what day does that land us on? Ash Wednesday.
I’m sure all of you mathematicians are already asking but we say that Lent is 40 days, what gives? Lent is 40 days spanning over six weeks.
Every Sunday is a mini-Easter. We only count 40 days of Lent, even though there are 46 days until Easter, because we don’t count the Sundays. Fasting was required during Lent. But everyone got a break on Sundays. This is why there are 46 days to Easter but only 40 days to Lent.
On Ash Wednesday we have a ceremony called the imposition of ashes. This goes back not just to Christian but to Jewish history. Ashes were a sign of mortality and repentance.
Mortality, because when we die, our bodies eventually decompose. We become dust/dirt/ash.
Repentance, because long ago, when people felt remorse for something they did, they would put ashes on their heads and wear sackcloth or burlap.
This was to remind them of how uncomfortable sin is and how it leads to a death of the spirit. Ashes were a way to confess sins and ask for forgiveness.
Where do our ashes come from? Traditionally, ashes come from the palm leaves that are waved on the prior Palm Sunday. These are dried out and burned prior to the next Ash Wednesday.
With this, we remember that the palm leaves were used in celebration of Jesus triumphal entry on Palm Sunday and less than a week later Our Savior was killed.
Palms once waved in joy become ashes of sorrow. In the past, ashes were mixed with water to represent tears.
Since then, we’ve learned a mixture of ashes and water is caustic! It becomes lye. Now we use oil or nothing.
The ashes are rubbed across your forehead in the sign of a cross. The ashes remind us of our mortality and sin. The cross reminds us of Jesus’s resurrection and forgiveness.
Lent is a season of repentance. The most common way to acknowledge this is too fast or “give up something” for Lent.
This doesn’t have to be food. Service is another way to celebrate this season of repentance. Instead of giving up something you are taking on something. Finally, we can pray intentionally.
Here are some suggested practices for a Lenten fast. You can give up foods like soda, coffee, tea or chocolate. You can give up things like Facebook, games on your phone or a TV show?
Can you give up being angry at someone, someone you need to forgive? It should be something that hurts a little to give up. You can also add something.
How about reading a chapter of the Bible every day or keeping a gratitude journal. What about volunteering?
We are on the road to resurrection. We walk on the road that leads us from the cross to the grave and from the grave to the sky. May all that we do in this season of repentance lift the name of Jesus up high.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.