The root that spawned a nation

Based on “Of Plymouth Plantation” by William Bradford
Greetings. I am William Bradford of the Separatists, commonly called the Pilgrims. Our story begins in 1606 England when I was an orphan of sixteen. We were called Separatists because, believing the Church of England to be hopelessly corrupt, we separated from them to form our own churches.
At first the Church of England ministers mocked us. We had no royal treasury income and no buildings. But when we attracted many from their church who truly wanted to know Christ, they became alarmed. They had the king and parliament pass a law requiring all ministers to be licensed and to swear allegiance to the Church of England. When our ministers preached anyway, some were imprisoned, some were banished from England, and some were even put to death. We had to meet secretly, under relentless pursuit.
Though we loved our king, we loved God more. In 1608 we left England for the Dutch city of Leyden. We had religious freedom, but as Englishmen were allowed only the most menial jobs. We also found our children growing accustomed to the worldly ways of the Dutch.
In Leyden I grew into full manhood and was judged by my fellow Separatists to be counted among our leaders. Along with pastors John Robinson and William Brewster we began looking for another place to settle. England was out, for in 1618 King James decreed that all who refused Church of England authority were not welcome. As we prayed for wisdom, the New World came increasingly upon our hearts.
In September 1620, one hundred and two of us crowded aboard a ship called the Mayflower. A young crewman hated us, saying he could hardly wait to throw our bodies overboard so he could make merry with our belongings. This went on for days until he suddenly took ill himself and died, becoming the first to be cast overboard. Afterwards the other sailors treated us more respectfully.
Soon storms and mountainous North Atlantic seas forced us below decks. There we huddled for 5 weeks, cold, wet, and miserably seasick in foul air. Despairing for our lives, a party of us went to Captain Christopher Jones. He told us that the Mayflower had seen worse and survived.
But when an ominous crack formed in the cross beam that supported the main mast, causing it to sag, Captain Jones’ worried look told us that the problem was serious. When we cried to God, William Brewster remembered the great iron screw in his printing press. We placed the press below the beam and cranked the screw to raise its top until it returned the beam to its proper position, saving the ship.
On Nov. 9 we finally spotted landfall. We had lost but one of our number. Young William Button refused to drink lemon juice and contracted scurvy.
Before going ashore, we drew up and signed The Mayflower Compact. “Having undertaken, for the glory of God and the advancement of the Christian faith…a voyage to plant the first colony in the northern parts of Virginia, we do solemnly pledge ourselves to one another in a body of civil politic for the better ordering and preservation of our colony, to which we all pledge submission and obedience.”
God had brought us across the vast and furious ocean to set our feet again on firm and stable earth, our proper element. But alas, winter was upon us. We had no friends to welcome us and refresh our weather-beaten bodies. We had no houses or towns to shelter us. We found a harbor which we called Plymouth and in our weakened condition began the shelters that would have to sustain us through the winter. By December nearly all were sick and 6 had died. In February only five men remained able bodied, among whom were Captain Miles Standish and pastor William Brewster. They chopped wood, washed our loathsome clothes, spoon fed us, and buried our dead.
By winter’s end we had lost 47 of our number and scarce more than 50 remained. Yet we continued to lift our hands to heaven and to hold regular Sunday services, where Pastor Brewster taught us God’s word.
One mid-March day an Indian entered our camp. “Welcome,” he said. We were astonished that he could speak English. He introduced himself as Samoset and told us of a friend who spoke better English than himself. Six days later he returned with Tisquantum, whom we called Squanto. Squanto stayed and became to us a special instrument of God’s grace. He showed us how to catch sweet tasting eels, better ways to catch fish, to plant corn, to stalk deer, to refine maple syrup, and the best herbs for sicknesses.
We began to prosper, but suddenly our governor John Carver took ill and died. After I was elected to replace him, I felt led of God to proclaim a time of thanksgiving for October. We invited Chief Massasoit of the nearby Wampanoag Indians, with whom we had concluded a friendship treaty. At the appointed time he arrived with 90 braves. We were nervous about the extra mouths to feed, but Massasoit ordered his braves to hunt for food. They returned with five deer and 12 turkeys. For three days we feasted with our Wampanoag friends. Between meals we engaged in foot races and wrestling matches with them. Captain Standish impressed them by leading our men in an exhibition of military drill.
By God’s grace we survived. What will become of our tiny root?
Robert Alan Ward is a veteran and holds a B.S. in Christian Education from San Diego Christian College. He is retired and lives in Show Low with his wife, Gisela. You can read more of his work at www.absorbingtales4u.com
