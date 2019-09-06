Besides using symbols, there are still other ways by which God tests our sincerity in our search for truth. One way is the seeming lowliness of the Messengers. For God sends His Messengers as lowly and humble individuals, destitute of earthly power and glory. How was Jesus viewed by His contemporaries? Here is how: “he was counted among the outlaws” (Luke 22:37 NEB). Let us imagine for a moment how we would react if we heard or thought an outlaw, a criminal, was calling himself a Savior. Would we give him a chance? Yes, that is how people perceived Jesus. They saw Him as a young man, poor and deviant, from an unreliable home, with a stigma on his mother and consequently on himself. Such a man calling himself the Savior of the Jews! No wonder Jesus was called a stumbling block:
They stumbled over the “stumbling stone.” As it is written: “See, I lay in Zion a stone that causes men to stumble and a rock that makes them fall, and the one who trusts in him will never be put to shame.” Romans 9:32-33 NIV
A stone that causes men to stumble, and a rock that makes them fall. I Peter 2:8 NIV
We find a similar prophecy in Isaiah with almost identical words about the coming of the Lord of Hosts, namely the Redeemer of our age:
..a stone that causes men to stumble and a rock that makes them fall. And for the people of Jerusalem he will be a trap and a snare. Many of them will stumble; they will fall and be broken... Isaiah 8:14-15 NIV
Perhaps this prophecy refers to both Jesus and Bahá’u’lláh, for they both lived in the Holy Land near Jerusalem, and they both faced rejection and persecution. But it is well to recognize that the prophecy concerns “the Lord of Hosts” (KJV, RSV, NEB, etc.) or “the Lord Almighty” (NIV), Titles used specifically in relation to Bahá’u’lláh and assumed by Him.
Jesus’ lowliness and humility deceived the undeserving crowds— those who worshipped power and pageantry—it stood as a stumbling block or obstacle between His heavenly glory and the people’s earthly vision. It screened the seekers, blocking the way of the worldly. No wonder Jesus said:
...happy the man who does not find me a stumbling-block. Matthew 11:6 NEB
But the spiritually gifted and blessed who did not find Jesus a stumbling block were very few indeed. They consisted of a few devoted disciples who discerned in the stumbling block, a “living stone” (I Peter 2:4), and used it as a stepping stone to an eternal and abundant life.
And what kind of a man was Moses, He who had once saved the Jews? He was no more privileged than Jesus. For before becoming a Redeemer, He had committed murder, the worst of crimes. But such a fact did not matter to the Jews living in the time of Jesus.
They could not remember Moses’ seeming lowliness; they could only think of His days of glory. Why did God choose Moses and Jesus and not someone with seemingly more dependable “credentials”—a background beyond reproach, a family with flawless reputation? God made such choices, Bahá’u’lláh assures us, that we may be tested, that those who recognize the sun by its own distinction may rise above and be distinguished from those who worship and adore not the light, but its dawning-place, not the sun itself, but its name.
And now ponder in thy heart the commotion which God stirreth up. Reflect upon the strange and manifold trials with which He doth test His servants. Consider how He hath suddenly chosen from among His servants, and entrusted with the exalted mission of divine guidance Him Who was known as guilty of homicide, Who, Himself, had acknowledged His cruelty, and Who for wellnigh thirty years had, in the eyes of the world, been reared in the home of Pharaoh and been nourished at his table. Was not God, the omnipotent King, able to withhold the hand of Moses from murder, so that manslaughter should not be attributed unto Him, causing bewilderment and aversion among the people? Bahá’u’lláh
Bahá’u’lláh also refers to the tests and trials Mary had to face: Likewise, reflect upon the state and condition of Mary. So deep was the perplexity of that most beauteous countenance, so grievous her case, that she bitterly regretted she had ever been born. To this beareth witness the text of the sacred verse wherein it is mentioned that after Mary had given birth to Jesus, she bemoaned her plight and cried out: “O would that I had died ere this, and been a thing forgotten, forgotten quite!” I swear by God! Such lamenting consumeth the heart and shaketh the being. Such consternation of soul, such despondency, could have been caused by no other than the censure of the enemy and the cavilings of the infidel and perverse. Reflect, what answer could Mary have given to the people around her? How could she claim that a Babe Whose father was unknown had been conceived of the Holy Ghost? Therefore did Mary, that veiled and immortal Countenance, take up her Child and return unto her home. No sooner had the eyes of the people fallen upon her than they raised their voice saying: “O sister of Aaron! Thy father was not a man of wickedness, nor unchaste thy mother.” And now, meditate upon this most great convulsion, this grievous test. Notwithstanding all these things, God conferred upon that essence of the Spirit, Who was known amongst the people as fatherless, the glory of Prophethood, and made Him His testimony unto all that are in heaven and on earth. Behold how contrary are the ways of the Manifestations of God, as ordained by the King of creation, to the ways and desires of men!
To Summarize: God tests our sincerity and our openness to His Teachers in many ways. Two ways were examined here:
• He pours certain precepts into the mold of metaphors or symbols and then challenges us to abandon our old ways of thinking in favor of the new; He asks us to admire and adore the contents, not the container—the light, not the lamp. The symbols stand as veils between the seekers and the truth. If they are willing to lift them, they see and find the truth; if not, they stand veiled. The undeserving refuse to lift the veil, to rise above the obstacle. The obstacle saves them from the agony of doubt and indecision. They use it as an excuse to reject the inner meanings. They prefer the shell over the pearl, and as God has ordained they receive what they choose. It is astounding how a few simple metaphors can faithfully carry out their divinely ordained mission—namely to distinguish the liberal-minded from the literal-minded.
• God sends His Messengers as lowly and humble men, so that only those who seek and adore the spiritual riches may find them and follow them; so that those who are veiled by tradition, dogmatism, or egotism, may stand in the dark, unable to see the Spirit of truth: The world cannot receive him [the Spirit of truth] because the world neither sees nor knows him... John 14:17 NEB
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, visit website www.bahai.org or call 1800-228-6483, or for books regarding Bahá’í faith stop by the Show Low library.
