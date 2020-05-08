The story of Handel’s Messiah

“For the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.” 1 Corinthians 15:52
Though my desire is that all who read the following story might be inspired, I especially hope it will be an encouragement to the more seasoned citizens among us, who might think that their best days are behind them. It doesn’t have to be that way.
In the opinion of many, myself included, George Frederic Handel’s Messiah is the greatest piece of Christian music ever written. But it would never have happened had not great adversity come to Handel’s life, and had not an obscure name from history believed in him when others thought him finished.
George Frederic Handel was born in Germany on February 23, 1685. His father, who was a surgeon, wanted George to study law. But early on he showed a marked aptitude for music. By the time he was nineteen, he had mastered nearly every orchestral instrument.
After several years of a modest success writing and producing operas in Italy, Handel immigrated to England in 1711. He became a naturalized English citizen in 1727. His first major success there was the opera Rinaldo. Then came his famous Water Music in 1717. Some fifty musicians performed from a barge on the River Thames to the delight of King George I, an assemblage of royals, and a large contingent of commoners. Hence the title, Water Music. For the next twenty years Handel composed a prodigious amount of highly successful music.
Then in 1737 he suffered a stroke that impaired his brain, blurred his vision, and paralyzed his right arm. He couldn’t play any instruments or conduct. “We may save the man,” commented his doctor, “but the musician is lost forever.”
Handel sought healing at a thermal springs in Aachen, Germany and gradually recovered. After testing his ability to play the organ at a nearby cathedral, he jubilantly proclaimed, “I have come back from Hades.”
But though his brain and body were saved, his creativity seemed lost. When he returned to England, most of his newer works fell flat. In 1741 at the age of fifty-six, disappointed and heavily in debt, he looked back on his life. There had been much success, but he wondered if he would ever write something memorable—something that would stand the test of time.
Late one August afternoon of that year, he returned from a long walk to find that a poet named Charles Jennens had left him a manuscript that he wanted the “has-been” composer to set to music. It consisted entirely of Scripture quotations from the King James Bible, organized into three parts: the prophecies about the coming Messiah; the birth, life, ministry, death, and resurrection of Christ; and finally, the end times, with Christ’s ultimate victory over sin and death.
On August 22, 1741, with some apprehension, Handel went to work on Jennens’ libretto. As he got into the project, his creative juices began to flow. He got into that “zone,” when artists lose track of time and cannot bear interruptions. A familiar melody he had composed earlier flooded into his mind as he read For unto Us a Child Is Born. While writing the Hallelujah Chorus he exclaimed “I did think I saw heaven open, and saw the very face of God!” At the end came the exultant Worthy is the lamb that was slain, followed by the long, heavenly amen.
On September 14, 1741, exhausted after twenty-four days “in the zone,” he wrote the letters “SDG” (Soli Deo Gloria), “To God alone the glory” on the final page. “God has visited me,” he remarked.
Messiah premiered in Dublin, Ireland on April 13, 1742. In the audience was King George II, son of George I, who had so loved Water Music. George II was so taken by the Hallelujah Chorus that he abruptly stood to his feet. Everyone in the audience did likewise. To this day audiences, following George II’s example, stand to their feet for the chorus.
Following the first London performance of Messiah, a patron congratulated Handel on the excellent entertainment. “My lord,” he responded, “I should be sorry if I only entertained them. I wish to make them better.”
George Frederic Handel departed this world on April 14, 1759. Just before his passing he said, “I want to die...in the hope of rejoining the good God, my sweet Lord and Savior on the day of His resurrection.”
Regarding the “zone” Handel entered while writing Messiah, I have a personal story. In the early 1970s I was in the United States Air Force, stationed in Darmstadt, Germany. One night, perhaps around 1:00am, I could not sleep. I decided to listen to Messiah from my reel to reel tape recorder, using earphones so as not to disturb my roommate. As I listened to the words and music, I began to fall into Handel’s “zone,” silently mouthing the words as they came:
O death, where is thy sting?
O grave, where is thy victory?
The sting of death is sin;
And the strength of sin is the law.
But thanks be to God,
Which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.
I was into it. “Sin destroys, but Christ restores! Eternal life! Victory!” When the music reached those final, glorious words there was suddenly a great light! “I am about to see the face of God,” I exulted as I opened my eyes.
It was not God whom I beheld. It was the livid face of my roommate, who indeed mentioned God, but in a far from reverent way. “I’m trying to sleep” was the only thing he said that I can here record.
I tumbled rather swiftly from my mountain top, crashing hard at the bottom. Three days later, after I had again apologized, and when he finally spoke to me again, he told me that I had been wailing. No wonder many who don’t believe think we believers are strange. I guess so. But at least I caught a glimpse of that “zone” that had so gripped George Frederic Handel.
Robert Alan Ward is a veteran and holds a B.S. in Christian Education from San Diego Christian College. He is retired and lives in Show Low with his wife Gisela. You can read more of his work at http://www.absorbingtales4u.com.
