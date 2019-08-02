The story that begot a story teller

Gloria Delphine Endermann wriggled her way into our hearts from the beginning. We loved her tender spirit and her precocity. She knew words way beyond her three years and had a special way of enunciating every syllable of multi-syllable words, “Av-o-ca-do,” “des-tin-a-tion.”
“Could you sing me the silver song?” she often asked her mother at bedtime. My daughter Joanna then sang to Gloria her favorite song.
Lord, You are more precious than silver,
Lord You are more costly than gold,
Lord You are more beautiful than diamonds,
Nothing I desire compares with You.
During that time, I taught a class of third and fourth graders at my church. The children ran about the classroom, somehow ignorant of my college degree that said I knew how to teach them. In desperation, I went to Gloria.
“They don’t have any attention span, Gloria. Do you know what attention span is?”
“No.” I explained to her the concept of attention span.
“We can listen longer if you tell us a story,” she responded.
I prepared a story for the children that covered the lesson for our next class. When I entered the room, the kids were running. Instead of yelling, I started into my story. Thirty seconds later all sat before me, eyes glued forward, listening with rapt interest.
“You taught me something I will never forget,” I told Gloria. “I will be a story teller.”
Eighteen days after Gloria’s words the telephone rang. “Gloria has had an accident,” her father informed me. “She’s been half drowned in a Jacuzzi. She’s at the Children’s Hospital. We don’t know if she will live.”
Numbly, I drove to the hospital through heavy traffic, wondering if my beloved granddaughter would be alive when I got there. It was the longest trip of my life.
Gloria was put into a drug induced coma to give her brain the best chance of minimizing the damage. I put my arms around my sobbing daughter. For six days we waited and prayed. Tests couldn’t be administered until the coma was lifted.
Finally, the verdict came in. “Gloria’s brain damage is severe and irreversible,” said her doctor. “She has enough brain capacity to remain physically alive, but she will never recover cognitive function. It would be best for you to pull the plug. I am sorry.” Her parents asked for a night to pray about their decision.
In the morning they returned resolute. “If Gloria dies, it will be by the hand of God. But we will give her every chance to live and to be healed.”
The doctor performed the necessary tracheotomy and g-tube surgeries. She stayed at the hospital for six weeks and then came home.
For these past sixteen years Gloria has been at home, cared for 24/7/365 by a team of nurses and by her mother, who often pulls extra duty when nurses fail to show for whatever reason. Gloria has had all the medical remedies humans can offer. She has gone to healing services. Many have come to pray for her. Healing has not occurred, but countless lives have been pointed to Christ in the process. And still we sing to her the silver song.
We who love Gloria feel like the dwarfs in the final scene of Disney’s 1937 classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The dwarfs weep and keep vigil over their beloved Snow White, who sleeps the sleep of death in her glass casket. Finally, Prince Charming arrives to administer “love’s first kiss.” Snow White awakens and they head off together to live happily ever after.
Someday Prince Jesus will come and kiss our beloved Gloria. Someday we will all be together in heaven, where we will live happily ever after. But in the meantime, I have never forgotten Gloria’s life changing words.
“We can listen longer if you tell us a story.”
Robert Alan Ward is a veteran and holds a B.S. in Christian Education from San Diego Christian College. He is retired and lives in Show Low with his wife, Gisela. You can read more of his work at www.absorbingtales4u.com
