“Balance” is another word used symbolically in relation to the events unfolding during the Judgment Day. Balance serves the same purpose as does the sword. Before the advent of the Redeemer, all humanity stands on a single plane. Then by the attitude that they express toward Him (acceptance, partial acceptance, indifference, denial, condemnation), they move to different positions or grades. God does not need a balance to weigh the good and the bad. He has created more efficient ways of accomplishing His purpose. The efficient Way is to use His Word; it stands as the unerring balance. Here are once again the words of the Báb:
All men have proceeded from God and unto Him shall all return. All shall appear before Him for judgment. He is the Lord of the Day of Resurrection, of Regeneration and of Reckoning, and His revealed Word is the Balance.
And here are the words of Bahá’u’lláh:
Say: This is the infallible Balance which the Hand of God is holding, in which all who are in the heavens and all who are on the earth are weighed, and their fate determined, if ye be of them that believe and recognize this truth.
Perhaps it should be mentioned that as we are weighed by the divine balance here we will be weighed again by the same Balance in the next realm—the heavenly Kingdom. For death is a door to a new life and a new awareness. The earth is the place of testing, where we live as we please. At death, we must face the ultimate balance. Here are the words of Bahá’u’lláh addressed to a king:
Set before thine eyes God’s unerring Balance and, as one standing in His Presence, weigh in that Balance thine actions every day, every moment of thy life. Bring thyself to account ere thou art summoned to a reckoning, on the Day when no man shall have strength to stand for fear of God, the Day when the hearts of the heedless ones shall be made to tremble.
Because the glamour of this world dims the glory of the next, Bahá’u’lláh repeatedly attempts to sharpen our vision:
Ye, and all ye possess, shall pass away. Ye shall, most certainly, return to God, and shall be called to account for your doings in the presence of Him Who shall gather together the entire creation.
Ye will most certainly be called upon to answer for His trust on the day when the Balance of Justice shall be set, the day when unto every one shall be rendered his due, when the doings of all men, be they rich or poor, shall be weighed.
Thou shalt, after thy departure, discover what We have revealed unto thee, and shalt find all thy doings recorded in the Book wherein the works of all them that dwell on earth, be they greater or less than the weight of an atom, are noted down.
Still another word used in relation to the events of resurrection is “trumpet-call” (I Thess. 4:16). God does not need a trumpet to proclaim His Message. He has many other instruments at work; communication media of the new age can spread the word instantly and efficiently. By trumpet is meant the call of the Redeemer; it is “the thunder of His Voice” (Job 37:4); the Vibrations of His Pen.
Verily We have sounded the Trumpet which is none other than My Pen of Glory, and lo, mankind hath swooned away before it, save them whom God pleaseth to deliver as a token of His grace. He is the Lord of bounty, the Ancient of Days. Bahá’u’lláh See also Revelation 4:1, and The Kitáb-i-Íqán, p. 116
It may be more than coincidence that the day (May 24, 1844) the first telegraphic message was sent marked the dawning of a new era. It was dispatched the day after the Báb had declared His Mission. And the message communicated on that day was prophetic indeed; it read: “What hath God wrought!” (Num. 23:23).
For more information about the Bahá'í Faith, visit website www.bahai.org or call 800-228-6483, or for books regarding Bahá'í faith stop by the Show Low library.
