Let us now review some biblical references to “cloud.” The following verses all demonstrate the symbolism of “cloud” as unveiled in the Bahá’í Scriptures:
That day will be a day of wrath, a day of distress and anguish, a day of trouble and ruin, a day of darkness and gloom, a day of clouds and blackness... Zephaniah 1:15 NIV
Blow the trumpet in Zion; sound the alarm on my holy hill. Let all who live in the land tremble, for the day of the Lord is coming. It is close at hand—a day of darkness and gloom, a day of clouds and blackness... Joel 2:1-2 NIV
He [the Lord] parted the heavens and came down; dark clouds were under his feet. II Samuel 22:10 NIV
Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord rises upon you. See, darkness covers the earth and thick darkness is over the peoples, but the Lord rises upon you and his glory appears over you. Isaiah 60:1-2 NIV
Anything that veils the truth is symbolized as cloud. Among such veils is the body of the Messenger, which embodies weakness and lowliness. Those who expect earthly glory are blocked by the Savior’s appearance. His body stands between His divine glory and people’s superficial judgment. No wonder Christ said: “happy is the man who does not find me a stumbling-block” (Luke 7:23 NEB). He also said: “no prophet is recognized in his own country” (Luke 4:25 NEB).
Had some of us who adore Jesus in the 20th century, in the heart of Christian civilization, lived in the first century in Galilee, we would be the first to reject Him. For our present idealized image of Him does not correspond to what He really was.
Several prophecies use “cloud” to refer to the physical essence of the divine Messenger. Some of them establish a close link between “the Glory of God” or “the Glory of the Lord,” and “clouds” or “pillars of clouds.”
Above the expanse over their heads was what looked like a throne of sapphire, and high above on the throne was a figure life that of a man. I saw that from what appeared to be his waist up he looked like glowing metal, as if full of fire, and that from there down he looked like fire; and brilliant light surrounded him. Like the appearance of a rainbow in the clouds on a rainy day, so was the radiance around him. This was the appearance of the likeness of the glory of the Lord. When I saw it, I fell facedown... Ezekiel 1:26-28 NIV
Here are a few other examples:
When the priests withdrew from the Holy Place, the cloud filled the temple of the Lord. And the priests could not perform their service because of the cloud, for the glory of the Lord filled his temple. Then Solomon said, “The Lord has said that he would dwell in a dark cloud...” I Kings 8:10-12 NIV
Now the cherubim were standing on the south side of the temple when the man went in, and a cloud filled the inner court. Then the glory of the Lord rose from above the cherubim and moved to the threshold of the temple. The cloud filled the temple, and the court was full of the radiance of the glory of the Lord. Ezekiel 10:3-4 NIV
And the Lord came down in a cloud, and spake unto him... Numbers 11:25
Then the Lord appeared at the Tent in a pillar of cloud, and the cloud stood over the entrance to the Tent. Deuteronomy 31:15 NIV
Here is still one more passage containing several symbols, including “cloud,” “heaven,” and “seeing” in close succession:
At this the High Priest rose and said to him, “Have you no answer to the charge that these witnesses bring against you?” But Jesus kept silence. The High Priest then said, “By the living God I charge you to tell us: Are you the Messiah, the Son of God?” Jesus replied, “The words are yours. But I tell you this: from now on, you will see the Son of Man seated at the right hand of God and coming on the clouds of heaven.” At these words the High Priest tore his robes and exclaimed, “Blasphemy! Need we call further witnesses? You have heard the blasphemy. What is your opinion?” “He is guilty,” they answered; “he should die.” Matthew 26:62-66 NEB
Did any of those addressed by Christ ever see Him at the right hand of God? Did they see Him coming on the clouds? We have no choice but to acknowledge that the divine language is unique, often reflecting mysteries that must be decoded only by the One endowed with divine Knowledge.
The numerous passages cited earlier (II These. 2:3-4 and others) on the darkness of our day—in selfishness, worldliness, and remoteness from God—further support the symbolism of clouds as declared by Bahá’u’lláh. The prophecies predicting that the Redeemer will come as a thief in the night (spiritual darkness), and that He will be rejected and condemned, further point to the egotistical clouds of our day. (Other references indicating the symbolic use of “clouds:” Ex. 16:10; 24:16-17; 40:36-38; 34:5; 19:9; 33:9-10; Lev. 16:2; Num. 9:15-23; 10:11,33-34. See also Paris Talks, pp. 43-45.)
Let us conclude the present discussion with an excerpt from one of Bahá’u’lláh’s meditations:
Thou beholdest, O my God, how bewildered in their drunkenness are Thy servants who have turned back from Thy beauty and caviled at what hath been sent down from the right hand of the throne of Thy majesty. Thou didst come, O my God, in the clouds of Thy spirit and Thine utterance, and lo, the entire creation shook and trembled, and the limbs of them who repudiated Thy testimonies were made to quiver, O Thou in Whose grasp is the lordship of all things!
