The prophecies also indicate that the expected Redeemer will appear over the clouds. As a symbol, clouds stand for several meanings. Here is one as unveiled by Bahá’u’lláh:
By the term “clouds” is meant those things that are contrary to the ways and desires of men…These “clouds” signify, in one sense, the annulment of laws, the abrogation of former Dispensations, the repeal of rituals and customs current amongst men, the exalting of the illiterate faithful above the learned opposers of the Faith. In another sense, they mean the appearance of that immortal Beauty in the image of mortal man, with such human limitations as eating and drinking, poverty and riches, glory and abasement, sleeping and waking, and such other things as cast doubt in the minds of men, and cause them to turn away. All such veils are symbolically referred to as “clouds.”
…Even as the clouds prevent the eyes of men from beholding the sun, so do these things hinder the souls of men from recognizing the light of the divine Luminary.
Bahá’u’lláh then quotes this verse from the Qur’án, which shows that people raised the same objections against Muhammad:
What manner of apostle [Messenger] is this? He eateth food, and walketh the streets. Unless an angel be sent down and take part in His warnings, we will not believe. Qur’án 25:7
Bahá’u’lláh continues:
As these holy Persons were subject to such needs and wants, the people were, consequently, lost in the wilds of misgivings and doubts, and were afflicted with bewilderment and perplexity. How, they wondered, could such a person be sent down from God, assert His ascendancy over all the peoples and kindreds of the earth, and claim Himself to be the goal of all creation…and yet be subject to such trivial things?
What purpose do the clouds serve? As already stated, they constitute the means of testing the sincerity and purity of the seekers. How can he who is engulfed by fantasy, egotism, (I am the first to know the truth), conformity, closed-mindedness, and the cares of the world discern the light of truth? He can discern as much as his ego allows him—no more. Indeed all the divine Messengers ride over the clouds of illusions and misconceptions. The heaven of divine Faith always carries the clouds, especially at the dawn of new dispensations, the time of the advent of new Messengers, when the intervening misdeeds, misjudgments, and idle thoughts and fantasies turn so thick and dark as to obstruct the view of all but the most discerning seekers. They must be thick to bear the divine Messenger; they must be dark to becloud His splendor, for His light is intense and dazzling.
All those weighed down with misjudgments remain earth bound; those free from earthly obstacles and attachments rise to the heavenly horizons, above the clouds, discerning the light of divine guidance, the glimmerings of the glory of God dawning with the utmost splendor. The dawn of every dispensation is the time of separation (Matt. 13:30), the season of harvesting “the harvest is the end of the age” (Matt. 13:39 NIV), a time when “the righteous will shine as brightly as the sun in the kingdom of their Father” (Matt. 13:43 NEB), an interval of testing or judging “he will judge the world with justice” (Acts 17:31 NIV; Psa. 72:2).
The Muslim scriptures, too, associate the advent of the Lord with “clouds” and “smoke.” Bahá’u’lláh quotes this verse:
On the day when the heaven shall give out a palpable smoke, which shall enshroud mankind: this will be an afflictive torment. Qur’án 44:10
In the following passage once again Bahá’u’lláh refers to the meaning of smoke and clouds and then goes on to indicate how they obscure the vision of the undeserving:
The All-Glorious hath decreed these very things, that are contrary to the desires of wicked men, to be the touchstone and standard whereby He proveth His servants, that the just may be known from the wicked, and the faithful distinguished from the infidel. The symbolic term “smoke” denotes grave dissensions, the abrogation and demolition of recognized standards, and the utter destruction of their narrow-minded exponents.
And again: What smoke more dense and overpowering than the one which hath now enshrouded all the peoples of the world, which hath become a torment unto them, and from which they hopelessly fail to deliver themselves, however much they strive? So fierce is this fire of self-burning within them, that at every moment they seem to be afflicted with fresh torments. The more they are told that this wondrous Cause of God, this Revelation from the Most High, hath been made manifest to all mankind, and is waxing greater and stronger every day, the fiercer groweth the blaze of the fire in their hearts. we will talk more about this subject on the next article.
