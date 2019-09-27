Let us consider a second standard by which to separate the symbolic from the non-symbolic. The language of the Scriptures reveals that symbolism is often applied in relation to seemingly improbable or impossible tasks or events. To the request of a disciple who wished to attend the funeral of his father and help bury him, Jesus replied: “follow me and let the dead bury their dead” (Matt. 8:21-22). What Jesus meant was to elevate the vision of the disciples, reminding them that what mattered most was the life of the spirit. Follow me, He seemed to say to “the simple fisher folk from Galilee,” that you may become “the fishers of men,” bestowing upon the seekers of divine Wisdom the eternal life, “the bread that descends from heaven” and satisfies the hunger of the spirit, for we are in essence spiritual beings and:
...our eyes are fixed, not on the things that are seen, but on the things that are unseen: for what is seen passes away; what is unseen is eternal. II Corinthians 4:18 NEB
Jesus could have simply said: “Let the unbelievers bury their kind.” But He wished, by speaking in symbols, to indicate and establish the distinction of divine Words. Further, the use of the word “dead” in place of “unbeliever” is not only more vivid but emphatic as well.
Here is a piece from The Hidden Words of Bahá’u’lláh encouraging us to escape “death” by freeing ourselves from “the veils of idle fancy:”
O SON OF MAN! The light hath shone on thee from the horizon of the sacred Mount and the spirit of enlightenment hath breathed in the Sinai of thy heart. Wherefore, free thyself from the veils of idle fancies and enter into My court, that thou mayest be fit for everlasting life and worthy to meet Me. Thus may death not come upon thee, neither weariness nor trouble.
