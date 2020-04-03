Still another way we can understand the meaning of the sun, the moon, and the star is to take note of their common element. What these three sources of enlightenment have in common is light. And the word “light” is frequently applied to spiritual sources of guidance:
The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of the shadow of death a light has dawned. Isaiah 9:2 NIV
The light shines in the darkness, but the darkness has not understood it. John 1:5 NIV
Then Jesus told them, “You are going to have the light just a little while longer. Walk while you have the light, before darkness overtakes you. The man who walks in the dark does not know where he is going. Put your trust in the light while you have it, so that you may become sons of light.” John 12:35-36 NIV See also Revelation 21:23-26
Since God made us in His image, those of us who do not distort the image stand as the reflectors of His light. This honor is shared not only between God and His Mediators, but between the Mediators and us as well. The main difference is that the Mediators receive the light from God, and we from the Mediators.
...God is light, and in him is no darkness at all. I John 1:5
God is the light of the heavens and of the earth. Qur’án 24:35
When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” John 8:12 NIV
You are the light of the world. A city on a hill cannot be hidden. Matthew 5:14 NIV See also II Samuel 23:4; Job 24:13; John 11:9; 12:46
Here is a prophecy from Isaiah referring specifically to our time. (We should remember that Bahá’u’lláh means both (the light and the glory of God.)
Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord rises upon you. See, darkness covers the earth and thick darkness is over the peoples, but the Lord rises upon you and his glory appears over you. Nations will come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your dawn. Isaiah 60:1-3 NIV
Some prophecies point to the darkness of the sun and the moon, yet others indicate that their light will increase. Here is a passage pointing to the increase of the light:
The moon will shine like the sun, and the sunlight will be seven times brighter, like the light of seven full days, when the Lord binds up the bruises of his people and heals the wounds he inflicted. Isaiah 30:26 NIV
If we recognize the symbolism of light, no contradiction arises between such prophecies. For as the sun and the moon of former dispensations disappear, a new sun and a new moon emerge to take their place. Because of greater capacity of the people in the new day, the divine light increases in intensity. In His Paris Talks ‘Abdu’l-Bahá offers further insight on the meaning of “light:”
There are two kinds of light. There is the visible light of the sun, by whose aid we can discern the beauties of the world around us—without this we could see nothing. Nevertheless, though it is the function of this light to make things visible to us, it cannot give us the power to see them or to understand what their various charms may be, for this light has no intelligence, no consciousness. It is the light of the intellect which gives us knowledge and understanding, and without this light the physical eyes would be useless. This light of the intellect is the highest light that exists, for it is born of the Light Divine. The light of the intellect enables us to understand and realize all that exists, but it is only the Divine Light that can give us sight for the invisible things, and which enables us to see truths that will only be visible to the world thousands of years hence.
The Islamic Sculptures also use the words the sun, the moon, and the stars symbolically to convey meanings identical with those conveyed in the biblical Scriptures. For a review of examples see The Kitáb-i-Íqán, pp. 33-49.
After referring to the darkness of the sun and the moon and the falling of the stars, Jesus refers to the darkness of the time, the afflictions that engulf the human race at the age of His coming:
...then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn... Matthew 24:30
Bahá’u’lláh interprets this passage in this way:
These words signify that in those days men will lament the loss of the Sun of the divine beauty, of the Moon of knowledge, and of the Stars of divine wisdom.
As many prophecies point to the afflictions and trials of the last days, they also point to divine wrath, because people refuse God’s commandments as well as His Messenger:
The great day of the Lord is near—near and coming quickly...That day will be a day of wrath, a day of distress and anguish, a day of trouble and ruin, a day of darkness and gloom, a day of clouds and blackness...I will bring distress on the people and they will walk like blind men, because they have sinned against the Lord...Neither their silver nor their gold will be able to save them on the day of the Lord’s wrath. In the fire of his jealousy the whole world will be consumed, for he will make a sudden end of all who live in the earth. Zephaniah 1:14-18 NIV
See, the Name of the Lord comes from afar, with burning anger and dense clouds of smoke; his lips are full of wrath, and his tongue is a consuming fire. Isaiah 30:27 NIV
From the many passages reviewed, we can see how perfectly in the light of Bahá’u’lláh’s interpretation the prophecies fit: for we are told that people will live in the darkness of worldliness and unbelief, that they will be surrounded by clouds of illusions, that they will not accept the light, that they will bewail and bemoan, that God will be displeased with them, and that they will face His wrath, the consequences of their own deeds and denials.
