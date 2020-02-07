The masses of Christians expect Christ to come with literal glory and power. Bahá’u’lláh states that the glory referred to in the prophecies is spiritual, not material; it is heavenly, not earthly:
Therefore, know thou of a certainty that these Luminaries of heavenly majesty, though their dwelling be in the dust, yet their true habitation is the seat of glory in the realms above. Though bereft of all earthly possessions, yet they soar in the realms of immeasurable riches. And whilst sore tried in the grip of the enemy, they are seated on the right hand of power and celestial dominion. Amidst the darkness of their abasement there shineth upon them the light of unfading glory, and upon their helplessness are showered the tokens of an invincible sovereignty.( Bahá’u’lláh)
To discern the true meaning of glory bestowed on God’s Messengers, it is well to make a study of this term as used in relation to the first advent of Christ. We know Christ was deprived of all earthly power and glory, yet He was frequently pictured in the light of glory:
But we see Jesus...crowned with glory and honor... Hebrews 2:9
And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, all power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. Matthew 28:18
The Word became flesh...We have seen his glory... John 1:14 NIV
Not only Jesus, but Bahá’u’lláh as well in spite of seeming lowliness, declared His divine glory:
I have come in the shadows of the clouds of glory, and am invested by God with invincible sovereignty.
The Gospel abounds with words ascribing glory and power to Christ. Here are further references: John 3:35; 12:41; 13:31; 17:12,5,22,24; 1:14; Luke 22:69,38; 24:25-27; Rev. 1:5; I Cor. 15:27; II Cor. 12:9; 13:4; 2:15; II Thess. 2:8; Matt. 11:27; 28:17-18.
Again we see an example of double standard in interpreting the Scriptures. When we read or hear the word glory in relation to the first advent of Christ we take in symbolically, but when we read or hear the same word in relation to the Second Advent we shift from symbolic to literal, from heavenly to earthly power.
In addition to studying the use of the words “glory and power” in the Scriptures, we can also study other prophecies about the second advent, prophecies that utterly reject the Redeemer’s inclination to earthly power and glory; for instance, prophecies pointing to His coming as a thief in the night, His sufferings, and His condemnation by the masses of people. These prophecies have already been presented.
To recognize true glory and true power, let us make a simple comparison: in terms of earthly power and glory, who was greater, Alexander the Great or Jesus of Nazareth? Alexander wore the crown of a kingdom that extended almost to the known boundaries of the earth. Jesus wore a crown of thorn. Who was the real King? How many congregations meet today in the name of Alexander? Who had by far the greater power, the deeper influence in the hearts and minds of millions for centuries, the poor man from Galilee or Alexander the Great?
God’s Messengers never glory in the earthly splendors; they glory in the adversities they endure for the sake of humanity. That is one way they distinguish themselves from others, that is how they prove their devotion and dedication, their love for God and man. If they lived in luxury their words would have little, if any, influence in the hearts of the seekers of knowledge.
The misconception about the worldly glory of Jesus is so widespread and so taken for granted that it requires further study. Therefore, in this section, it will receive further examination.
