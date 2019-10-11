Let us consider another familiar example indicating the application of symbolism to a literally impossible event. Jesus sometimes spoke of rebirth to signify the germination or regeneration of a new spiritual life. But the literal and closed-minded listeners of His time could not readily conceive the implied meaning. They objected, and wondered how it would be possible for a person to return to the womb (John 3:3-8).
Their limited conception of reality had solidified their rational powers; they could reach out so much, and no more. But now, many centuries later, we look back and marvel at their blindness, wondering why they could not see the simple and striking truth declared by Jesus. In fact we are now so accustomed to the symbolic sense of “a second birth” that we never even conceive, in our minds, its literal implications or improbability.
Rebirth means birth into a new spiritual life. ‘Abdu’l-Bahá explains:
The Prophets of God have been sent, the Holy Books have been written, so that man may be made free. Just as he is born into this world of imperfection from the womb of his earthly mother, so is he born into the world of spirit through divine education. When a man is born into the world of phenomena he finds the universe; when he is born from this world to the world of the spirit, he finds the Kingdom.
The first birth is physical, the second spiritual. To enter the Kingdom of God it is essential that we achieve a second birth. As without the first birth we cannot enter the earthly kingdom, so without the second, we cannot enter the heavenly. Entering the earthly realm requires detachment, the leaving of the womb; entering the heavenly realm also requires detachment from the world, from the forces of ego. Both births require effort and pain.
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, visit www.bahai.org or call 1-800-228-6483,or for books regarding Bahá’í Faith stop by the Show Low library.
