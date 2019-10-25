Among the chief events expected to accompany the advent of the Redeemer of our time and to unfold on the Day of Judgment or Resurrection is the slaying of the people by their Lord:
At that time those slain by the Lord will be everywhere—from one end of the earth to the other. They will not be mourned or gathered up or buried, but will be like refuse lying on the ground. Jeremiah 25:33 NIV
If portrayed literally, the drama of the Day of Judgment turns into an act of cruelty, death, horror, pain, and agony, on a scale never seen before. Is it conceivable for the Creator of universe, the source and the essence of love and compassion to engage in the slaughter of hundreds of millions of His defenseless children?
Many of the Muslims believe that the Redeemer does the slaying with a sword in His hand, and He continues to slay until blood reaches the stirrup of His horse. In other words, the Savior of the world must chase the masses of sinners, who obviously outnumber the saints many times over, until He produces rivers and waves of blood. How many children must He make orphan? How many millions must He massacre, to fulfill the prophecies?
This is why religion loses its grip and glamour, this is how fanaticism subdues faith, this is how dogmatism overcomes reason.
The symbolism of “making war with the sword” is also found in the biblical Scriptures. The following prophecy from the Book of Revelation is addressed to all humanity, and specifically to the “churches” or religions of our age:
These are the words of the One who has the sharp two-edged sword: I know where you live; it is the place where Satan has his throne. And yet you are holding fast to my cause...So repent! If you do not, I shall come to you soon and make war upon them with the sword that comes out of my mouth. Hear, you who have ears to hear, what the Spirit says to the churches! To him who is victorious I will give some of the hidden manna; I will give him also a white stone, and on the stone will be written a new name, known to none but him that receives it. Revelation 2:12-17 NEB
The preceding verses contain not only a prophetic sign but the meaning of the sign as well.
It is evident that by “the sword that comes out of my mouth” is meant a living sword. It is an instrument, which establishes the truth. It is a tongue, which proclaims the Word of God—a Word that like a sword separates truth from falsehood, the sincere from the insincere, the open-minded from the closed-minded. It cuts and makes its influence in two ways: It cuts out from the bond of ignorance those who thirst for truth, and it separates from the cord of faith those who pretend belief, falsely regarding themselves as the elect. This is how the first are made the last, this is how the “stars” fall. God has always declared war on the forces of darkness, but the war is spiritual; it is always waged by the tongue—the twin forces of wisdom and utterance—as well as pure deeds:
We have decreed that war shall be waged in the path of God with the armies of wisdom and utterance, and of a goodly character and praiseworthy deeds. Bahá’u’lláh
The expectation of a Savior with a mighty sword was prevalent also during the first advent of Jesus. ‘Abdu’l-Bahá in His Paris Talks enumerated the literal expectations of the Jews and then explained the symbolism involved. Here is what the Jews fancied:
He shall come with a sword of steel, and with a sceptre of iron shall He rule!
And here is the symbolism:
The sword He [Christ] carried was the sword of His tongue, with which He divided the good from the evil, the true from the false, the faithful from the unfaithful, and the light from the darkness. His Word was indeed a sharp sword!
A word similar to sword is “scepter,” which is also used symbolically:
...the scepter of justice is the scepter of his kingdom. Hebrews 1:8 NEB
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, please go to www.bahai.org or call
1800-228-6483,or for books regarding Bahá’í faith stop by Show low library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.