John the Revelator in His vision of the last days observed an image: “one like unto the Son of man,” namely the expected Redeemer of our age. Here is part of his description:
...I saw seven golden lamp-stands, and among the lamp-stands was some “like a son of man”...In his right hand he held seven stars, and out of his mouth came a sharp double-edged sword. His face was like the sun shining in all its brilliance. Revelation 1:12-16 NIV
Here is a passage quite rare in its kind, for it contains both the symbol and its interpretation:
The mystery of the seven stars that you saw in my right hand and of the seven golden lamp-stands is this: The seven stars are the angels of the seven churches, and the seven lamp-stands are the seven churches. Revelation 1:20 NIV
Here are a few others:
And there appeared a great wonder in heaven; a woman clothed with the sun, and the moon under her feet, and upon her head a crown of twelve stars. Revelation 12:1
And they called Barnabas, Jupiter; and Paul, Mercury, because he was the chief speaker. Acts 14:12 American Standard Version
When the morning stars sang together, and all the sons of God shouted for Joy? Job 38:7
Daniel in his vision of the last days was told by Gabriel that the prophecies were sealed until the end of the age. He was further informed that at that time only the wise leaders will be able to understand the intended meaning of the prophecies:
Go your way, Daniel, for the words are kept secret and sealed till the time of the end. Many shall purify themselves and be refined, making themselves shining white, but the wicked shall continue in wickedness and none of them shall understand; only the wise leaders shall understand. Daniel 12:9-10 NEB
The same vision also indicates:
The wise leaders shall shine like the bright vault of heaven, and those who have guided the people in the true path shall be like the stars for ever and ever. Daniel 12:3 NEB
Another prophecy by Isaiah clearly confirms Daniel’s vision. For he too refers to “the sealing or closing” of the Book and the inability of many to understand the intended meaning of divine Words. Here is Isaiah’s prophecy:
All prophetic vision has become for you like a sealed book. Give such a book to one who can read and say, “Come, read this;” he will answer, “I cannot, because it is sealed.” Give it to one who cannot read and say, “Come, read this;” he will answer, “I cannot read.” Then the Lord said: Because this people approach me with their mouths and honor me with their lips while their hearts are far from me, and their religion is but a precept of men, learnt by rote, therefore I will yet again shock this people, adding shock to shock: the wisdom of their wise men shall vanish and the discernment of the discerning shall be lost. Isaiah 29:11-14 NEB
Daniel’s vision and Isaiah’s words are related in many ways. One chief element in both prophecies is the use of the word “wise” or “wisdom,” which is said to be scarce during the last days. But the chief point related to the present discussion is the statement by Daniel that “the wise leaders, namely those who guide the people to the path of divine knowledge, shall shine like the stars of heaven. What happens to the wise who are shining like the star, when they lose their wisdom, as Isaiah predicts that they will? Don’t they fall from their exalted position of enlightenment? Do they not fade away, even as Bahá’u’lláh confirms?
Bahá’u’lláh accords a lofty station to the religious leaders, the wise and the learned, but only if they enter the new heaven of divine Revelation, otherwise they lose their brightness, which is their wisdom. Similarly, when Christ told His followers that He would be with them to the end of the age (Matt. 28:20), He meant that they could receive His light during His dispensation; after that the companionship would fade away. Here are Bahá’u’lláh’s words declaring the fall of the star of the religious leaders:
O concourse of bishops! Ye are the stars of the heaven of My knowledge. My mercy desireth not that ye should fall upon the earth. My justice, however, declareth: ‘This is that which the Son (Jesus) hath decreed.’ And whatsoever hath proceeded out of His blameless, His truth-speaking, trustworthy mouth, can never be altered.
And again: The stars of the heaven of knowledge have fallen, they who…make mention of God in My Name. And yet, when I came unto them in My glory, they turned aside. They, indeed, are of the fallen.
It may be helpful to point out that although the word “star” is used primarily in relation to religious leaders, the words “Morning-Star” and “Day-Star” are often used in relation to divine Messengers. The Morning-Star or Day-Star does not lose its visibility even before the light of the sun. In this sense even after the day-break, the Star does not fall from its position of enlightenment. In the following verse Christ calls Himself the Morning Star:
...I am the root and the offspring of David, and the bright and morning star. Revelation 22:16
Bahá’u’lláh often refers to Himself and other Messengers as “DayStars:”
Invested though each day may be with its pre-ordained share of God’s wondrous grace, the Days immediately associated with the Manifestation of God possess a unique distinction and occupy a station which no mind can ever comprehend. Such is the virtue infused into them that if the hearts of all that dwell in the heavens and the earth were, in those days of everlasting delight, to be brought face to face with that Day Star of unfading glory and attuned to His Will, each would find itself exalted above all earthly things, radiant with His light, and sanctified through His grace.
The Moon. Still another expectation associated with the advent of Christ is the darkening of the moon (“the moon shall not give her light”), or its turning into blood (Acts 2:30). Again Bahá’u’lláh teaches that “moon” is a metaphor; like the stars it stands for illumination. And in this sense it symbolizes the religious leaders who, because of the setting of the Sun of the dispensation in which they are authorized to rule, lose their light. Several of the references mentioned have already demonstrated the symbolic use of the moon. (See Isa. 60:19, and Rev. 21:23.)
