‘Abdu’l-Bahá explains: Water is the cause of life, and when Christ speaks of water, He is symbolizing that which is the cause of Everlasting Life. Paris Talks, p. 82.
In The Kitáb-i-Íqán, Bahá’u’lláh quotes this verse: Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the Kingdom of God. That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. John 3:5-6
Bahá’u’lláh then provides this explanation: The purport of these words is that whosoever in every dispensation is born of the Spirit and is quickened by the breath of the Manifestation of Holiness, he verily is of those that have attained unto “life” and “resurrection” and have entered into the “paradise” of the love of God. And whosoever is not of them, is condemned to “death” and “deprivation,” to the “fire” of unbelief, and to the “wrath” of God. In all the scriptures, the books and chronicles, the sentence of death, of fire, of blindness, of want of understanding and hearing, hath been pronounced against those whose lips have tasted not the ethereal cup of true knowledge, and whose hearts have been deprived of the grace of the holy Spirit in their day. Even as it hath been previously recorded: “Hearts have they with which they understand not.”
Obviously “water” in the preceding passage is not literal water, but the water of life, the divine bounties or forces that sustain the spirit.
In the Scriptures, we find various expressions conveying such a meaning, expressions such as living water (Zech. 14:8-9), river of life (Rev. 22:1-3), and water of life (John 4:11-15; Rev. 22:17), all referring to the life-giving powers of spirit.
