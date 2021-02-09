Let us pursue the knowledge of the Lord. Hosea 6:3 NKJ
The source of all learning is the knowledge of God, exalted be His Glory. Bahá’u’lláh
Many seekers thirst for true knowledge of God, but in this crowded and confusing age, they do not know where to find it:
Men will stagger from sea to sea and wander from north to east, searching for the word of the Lord, but they will not find it. Amos 8:12 NIV
What “oppression” is more grievous than that a soul seeking the truth, and wishing to attain unto the knowledge of God, should know not where to go for it and from whom to seek it? For opinions have sorely differed, and the ways unto the attainment of God have multiplied. Bahá’u’lláh
The physical world mirrors forth the spiritual. Just as clouds conceal the splendor of the sun, so do the clouds of misconception and misinformation obscure the Glory of God. It is the purpose of these articles and its sequel to disperse those clouds. Only then can we witness the transforming power of the Knowledge of God in human life and the fulfillment of this prophecy:
Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Christ (Matt. 6:10)
We have the freedom to define who we are and to decide who we would like to become. The possibilities are endless. Some people choose to live and die in their eggshell. The light of knowledge threatens their security.
Others act and live as if they are chickens. They spend all their lives running and picking grains. Their minds, their hopes and happiness are centered on their nest. As long as they have plenty of grains around them and a secure shelter, they feel satisfied. If they would only attempt to leave the ground, if they could only experience the ecstasy of flying, they would never feel satisfied with staying in their small enclosure. They would see their secure nest as a trap.
Others know instinctively that they are eagles, with wings to fly. They descend to the earth for food and rest, but they feel entrapped until they are airborne again. A sense of awareness of God’s presence in their soul, and His love and longing to lift them beyond their worldly desires, empower them to rise, to join the ranks of the eagles, to fly through the heavens, and become immortal.
Those who hope in the Lord…will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. Isaiah 40:31 NIV
Ye are even as the bird which soareth, with the full force of its mighty wings and with complete and joyous confidence, through the immensity of the heavens, until, impelled to satisfy its hunger, it turneth longingly to the water and clay of the earth below it, and, having been entrapped in the mesh of its desire, findeth itself impotent to resume its flight to the realms whence it came. Powerless to shake off the burden weighing on its sullied wings, that bird, hitherto an inmate of the heavens, is now forced to seek a dwellingplace upon the dust. Bahá’u’lláh
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, go to www.bahai.org or call 800-228-6483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.