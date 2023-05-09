In the Gospel according to St. John, Christ has said: “Except a man be born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter into the Kingdom of Heaven.” The priests have interpreted this into meaning that baptism is necessary for salvation. In another Gospel it is said: “He shall baptize you with the Holy Ghost and with fire.”

Thus the water of baptism and the fire are one! It cannot mean that the “water” spoken of is physical water, for it is the direct opposite of “fire,” and one destroys the other. When in the Gospels, Christ speaks of “water,” He means that which causes life, for without water no worldly creature can live — mineral, vegetable, animal and man, one and all, depend upon water for their very being. Yes, the latest scientific discoveries prove to us that even mineral has some form of life, and that it also needs water for its existence.

