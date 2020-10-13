“And the Lord swept the sea back by a strong east wind all night…” Exodus 14:21
In my April 5, 2019 story in this newspaper, “The Miracle of Dunkirk,” I wrote about the British army’s Providential escape from the Germans in May, 1940. Some historians believe that the British got the idea of saving their army then from a lesser known evacuation during America’s War of Independence.
“The Battle of Long Island” involved the saving of the trapped American Continental Army from Long Island, New York. In both cases, the evacuations kept the two nations in the war until ultimate triumph was achieved. In both cases there were strange halt orders from the enemy when complete victory was at hand. In both cases other miracles occurred that showed the hand of God.
After the British were forced out of Boston on March 17, 1776, General Washington believed that they would next try to take New York. New York had a good harbor and excellent facilities to quarter an army. Taking the city would split the colonies in two. From New York troops and ships could move north or south at will.
Washington knew that defending New York was unfeasible, but delegates from the thirteen American colonies had just signed the Declaration of Independence. He had to try, so he marched his troops into the city and began digging defensive positions on Manhattan Island and in Brooklyn Heights on Long Island. To defend the whole area, he had 19,000 troops. About half were poorly trained militia. Sickness also depleted his ranks.
On July 2, 1777 the British Fleet, commanded by Admiral Richard Howe, landed the first group of British soldiers, commanded by his brother, General Sir William Howe, on Staten Island. By August 12 General Howe had 32,000 troops, including 8,000 Hessians under his command against Washington’s 19,000. The British fleet numbered 37 warships, 1,200 guns, 10,000 sailors, and hundreds of supporting vessels, the largest concentration of British naval power ever assembled at the time.
Unsure if the British would attack Manhattan or Long Island, General Washington had to divide his force. General Nathanael Greene, with 4,000 of Washington’s best troops, was tasked to defend Long Island. On August 20 General Greene became ill and was replaced by John Sullivan of New Hampshire.
On August 22, 15,000 British and Hessian troops and 40 artillery pieces landed on Long Island. Washington then reinforced the Brooklyn Heights force with another 1,500 troops. Two days later he replaced General Sullivan with General Israel Putman of Connecticut. Putman arrived on August 25, with six additional battalions, bringing his entire force to nearly 8,000 men. The British now had 20,000 troops on Long Island. Though heavily outnumbered, Washington’s forces held the high ground of Brooklyn Heights.
The Americans heavily guarded the three main passes to the heights: the Gowanus, Flatbush, and Bedford roads. But the lesser known Jamaica Pass was left undefended. Loyalists in the area informed the British of the weakness.
On August 27 the battle began with a frontal attack by Howe’s 8,000 Hessians. Once the Americans were fully occupied with them, 10,000 British troops, who had marched through the Jamaica pass, suddenly materialized to outflank the Americans from the east. Taken by surprise, the Americans fell back in disorder. Only a heroic rear-guard action under Major Mordecai Gist with some 300 Maryland men held off the British, giving the rest of the American army time to fall back and form a defensive position on the shore of the East River. Few of Major Gist’s men survived.
Washington called for reinforcements. On August 28, 1,200 more men came across the East River; Colonel John Glover’s regiment of Massachusetts Marbleheads and General Thomas Mifflin’s Pennsylvania brigade.
Then came the first of three miracles. Remembering his too costly victory at Bunker Hill, General Howe decided against attacking the outnumbered American force. He believed that the Americans were trapped because the Royal Navy controlled the East River and that Washington would surrender. But he did not know about the second miracle. A contrary wind had kept the British navy out of the one-mile wide East River.
After inspecting the American defenses and assessing the British strength, General Mifflin concluded that the American situation was hopeless. He recommended a retreat back across the East River, with his brigade serving as the rear guard to hold off the British while the rest of the army escaped. Washington then gathered every available flat bottom boat to the Brooklyn ferry dock.
At 11:00pm on August 29 the evacuation began under great secrecy, with Colonel John Glover and his Marbleheads in charge of the boats. General Mifflin’s men kept their campfires burning to make the British think that nothing was happening.
As the evacuation progressed, Washington realized that it could not be
completed by daybreak. Major Benjamin Talmage, who was a part of General Mifflin’s rearguard later wrote about the third miracle in his memoirs.
"After dawn of the next day approached, those of us who remained in the trenches became very anxious for our own safety, and when the dawn appeared there were several regiments here on duty. At this time, a very dense fog began to rise out of the ground and off the river. It seemed to settle in a peculiar manner over both encampments. I recollect this peculiar Providential occurrence perfectly well. And so very dense was the atmosphere that I could scarcely discern a man six yards distance. We tarried until the sun had risen but the fog remained as dense as ever."
By 7:00am the evacuation was complete. Soon after British patrols probed to check on the American defenses and found them empty. By every measure except one, “The Battle of Long Island” was a resounding British victory. But as the British Army was saved from Dunkirk 164 years later, the American Continental Army had miraculously escaped to fight another day. Had Washington and his army been captured at Long Island, the American Revolution would likely have collapsed.
Robert Alan Ward lives in Show Low with his wife Gisela. He is active in his church and loves to spend time with his grandchildren.
Website: www.absorbingtales4u.com
