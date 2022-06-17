Our nation needs to regain a sense of moral righteousness. Now, before you leave this page thinking, “Oh, here’s another preacher pontificating on being good,” just reflect for a moment. Why weren’t there any mass shootings, violent street protests, numerous drug addicts, border conflicts with illegal aliens and the whole ugly chaos that we see now, in the 1950s?
In that time the American people still had a grounding in biblical morality. Most everybody went to church, and we got along. We treated other people the way you want to be treated. Jesus taught that, and it’s best that we now recover this Golden Rule (Matt.7.12). The question is, “How?”
In the 1950s we were recovering from WWII and another war in Korea. We were tired of fighting, and the injustices and suffering incurred by Axis powers had sickened us. We went back to church, and we sought to live our lives in order and peace again. Then President Kennedy was assassinated, and we tumbled into decades of anger, rebellion and conflict. And things have been going down hill ever since. At the bottom of the hill is extinction. Believe it. When Vladimir Putin can threaten to “use the nuclear option” we should be shaken to our cores.
It’s time to revisit the biblical, moral code and especially, the “Ten Commandments.”
(Ex.20.3-17). This may put some people on edge, but what else do we have that sets real standards for human behavior? All man’s religions have their codes, and many of these codes have a commonness, like moral statutes against stealing and murder. It’s especially pertinent for us Americans since our founding fathers, who wrote our state papers, were strongly influenced by biblical standards.
There is a normal. We can waltz around the issue all we want with little speeches about “my rights,” and “my freedom,” but when our behavior takes us outside the “normal standards” of moral human behavior, we’re in error. Shooting unarmed and innocent people, looting and stealing, doing habit-forming illegal drugs, marking our bodies, practicing gross, unnatural sex and kicking the family to the curb are abnormal actions. Even the lower animals innately know better, and they keep the normal order that God imparted to them (Rom.1.20).
The Bible shows us what’s normal, and we use to believe it.
Now, we’re in a Sodom and Gomorrah mode (Gen.18,19). The Bible is clear: “The outcry of Sodom and Gomorrah is indeed great, and their sin is exceedingly grave” (18.20). Whatever their sin was, it was very gross and abnormal. When Abraham pleads to God to not “sweep away the righteous with the wicked,” he’s making a distinction between normal “righteous” behavior and abnormal “wickedness.”
Well, God prosecuted the case and brought down judgment in “fire and brimstone” on the abnormal inhabitants of Sodom and Gomorrah (19.24,25). I suppose that we could similarly bring down judgment and punishment on the immoral, abnormal people among us. Throughout human history it has been so. We hanged horse thieves; we shot looters on sight; we cut off the hands of thieves and we’ve stoned adulters and sexual deviates. But these judgments do not make us moral.
Morality is defined practically as the expected, predominant, normal behavior of a species. What this means in the now is that the majority behavior of any population will define its morality. The minority population behavior is abnormal. Therefore, by this definition, all nature is moral as each species holds true to its God-given nature.
But morality has another dimension besides the practical. It’s the spiritual dimension, and this is where Jesus takes us. He says, “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor, and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, love your enemies, and pray for those who persecute you...” (Matt.5.43,44) Why? “In order that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for He causes His sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous” (5.45).
“(God) has told you O man what is good; And what does the Lord require of you, but to do justice, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God” (Micah 6.8). That’s biblical morality, and it combines the practical with the ideal. Without God’s rule; without His code of standards, we are adrift in a sea of self will and preservation. A nation cannot long stand if it’s undecided about what’s good and what’s bad, what’s moral and immoral. The Bible says, “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness...” (Isa.5.20).
We’re at that point as a nation when our leaders cannot, or will not, define a woman, think that men can get pregnant and do away with the “natural” law and order which is guaranteed by our state papers.
It doesn’t take a genius to understand that “sin is lawlessness” (1 Jn.3.40). Actions, like defunding the police are not only foolish, but they are unnatural and abnormal. “Yes,” you might agree, “but we’re in danger of having a police state where citizens are controlled and intimidated.” We’re in danger all the time of something because this is planet Earth, and bad things happen here, and crying the mantra of “health and safety” and setting it against “common sense laws” is ludicrous.
Moral standards and moral behavior cannot be discounted without grievous results. The worst of it is seen in ancient Rome, a nation that finally fell because of gross immorality and wickedness after 600 years. America is on the same slippery slope unless we return to “the rule of law.” All the chaos that we’re experiencing would disappear over night if we enforced the laws that we have.
The Bible says, “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a disgrace to any people” (Prov.14.34).
How do we turn things around? Well, it’s quite simple: Return to “the rule of law” (especially God’s fundamental laws), enforce the laws that we have, and stop letting the tail wag the dog.
Tom Brown is the pastor at New Hope Christian Fellowship.
